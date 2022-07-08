DR Congo and Rwanda to ‘de-escalate’

‘CEASEFIRE’: Angolan President Joao Lourenco, the mediator, said that there were ‘positive results’ in that there had been a deal on a ceasefire, among other measures

AFP, Luanda





The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) and Rwanda have agreed to a “de-escalation process” following weeks of rising tensions over rebel fighting in eastern DR Congo, the Congolese presidency said on Wednesday after mediated talks.

However, the talks mediator, Angolan President Joao Lourenco, went further, announcing a “ceasefire” — although giving no details.

Violence has flared between the Congolese army and the M23 rebels, and is ongoing.

Angolan President Joao Lourenco, front right, Democratic Republic of the Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, third right, and Rwandan President Paul Kagame, front left, attend a summit in Luanda on Wednesday. Photo EPA-EFE

The DR Congo has repeatedly accused Rwanda of backing the M23, a charge the small central African country always denied.

“I am pleased to announce that we have had positive results, in our view, in that we have agreed on a ceasefire, among other measures,” Lourenco said in remarks at the end of the mini-summit attended by Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi in the Angolan capital, Luanda.

A six-goal “roadmap” was established toward normalizing diplomatic ties, including through ending hostilities involving the M23 and the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), another rebel group active in eastern DR Congo.

“Defeat FDLR and its splinter groups which are at the origin of tensions between Rwanda and [DR Congo] and play a major role in the insecurity of the [DR Congo] in order to ensure that the threat to security ceases completely,” the roadmap says.

The leaders are also aiming in the short-term to “create the conditions” for the return to DR Congo of former M23 fighters living in Rwanda.

The announcements came after day-long talks intended to defuse the current tensions on the border between the two countries and bolster peace in the subregion.

A mostly Congolese Tutsi rebel group, the M23 — or “March 23 Movement” — first leaped to prominence when it briefly captured the eastern Congolese city of Goma in 2012 before it was driven out in a joint UN-Congolese offensive.

After lying mostly dormant for years, the M23 resumed fighting in November last year after accusing the Congolese government of failing to honor an agreement to incorporate its fighters into the army.

Fierce fighting has seen the rebels make significant advances in eastern DR Congo.

Last month, M23 fighters captured the strategic town of Bunagana on the Congolese-Ugandan border.

At the end of Wednesday’s talks, the Congolese presidency said that the three presidents had decided upon a “de-escalation process between the [DR Congo] and Rwanda.”

This involves setting up a joint DR Congo-Rwanda committee, which is due to hold its first meeting in Luanda on Tuesday next week, as well as a roadmap for normalizing relations.

The M23 must cease hostilities under the roadmap, the Congolese presidency said, and the “exploitation of natural resources in the region must be done in strict respect of the sovereignty of states.”

Lourenco, who is also the chairman of the International Conference for the Great Lakes Region, mediated the talks at the request of the African Union after the violence grew into a diplomatic face-off between the two neighbors.

The vast mineral-rich DR Congo is struggling to contain dozens of armed groups in the volatile east, many of which are a legacy of two regional wars a quarter of a century ago.