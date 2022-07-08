The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) and Rwanda have agreed to a “de-escalation process” following weeks of rising tensions over rebel fighting in eastern DR Congo, the Congolese presidency said on Wednesday after mediated talks.
However, the talks mediator, Angolan President Joao Lourenco, went further, announcing a “ceasefire” — although giving no details.
Violence has flared between the Congolese army and the M23 rebels, and is ongoing.
Photo EPA-EFE
The DR Congo has repeatedly accused Rwanda of backing the M23, a charge the small central African country always denied.
“I am pleased to announce that we have had positive results, in our view, in that we have agreed on a ceasefire, among other measures,” Lourenco said in remarks at the end of the mini-summit attended by Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi in the Angolan capital, Luanda.
A six-goal “roadmap” was established toward normalizing diplomatic ties, including through ending hostilities involving the M23 and the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), another rebel group active in eastern DR Congo.
“Defeat FDLR and its splinter groups which are at the origin of tensions between Rwanda and [DR Congo] and play a major role in the insecurity of the [DR Congo] in order to ensure that the threat to security ceases completely,” the roadmap says.
The leaders are also aiming in the short-term to “create the conditions” for the return to DR Congo of former M23 fighters living in Rwanda.
The announcements came after day-long talks intended to defuse the current tensions on the border between the two countries and bolster peace in the subregion.
A mostly Congolese Tutsi rebel group, the M23 — or “March 23 Movement” — first leaped to prominence when it briefly captured the eastern Congolese city of Goma in 2012 before it was driven out in a joint UN-Congolese offensive.
After lying mostly dormant for years, the M23 resumed fighting in November last year after accusing the Congolese government of failing to honor an agreement to incorporate its fighters into the army.
Fierce fighting has seen the rebels make significant advances in eastern DR Congo.
Last month, M23 fighters captured the strategic town of Bunagana on the Congolese-Ugandan border.
At the end of Wednesday’s talks, the Congolese presidency said that the three presidents had decided upon a “de-escalation process between the [DR Congo] and Rwanda.”
This involves setting up a joint DR Congo-Rwanda committee, which is due to hold its first meeting in Luanda on Tuesday next week, as well as a roadmap for normalizing relations.
The M23 must cease hostilities under the roadmap, the Congolese presidency said, and the “exploitation of natural resources in the region must be done in strict respect of the sovereignty of states.”
Lourenco, who is also the chairman of the International Conference for the Great Lakes Region, mediated the talks at the request of the African Union after the violence grew into a diplomatic face-off between the two neighbors.
The vast mineral-rich DR Congo is struggling to contain dozens of armed groups in the volatile east, many of which are a legacy of two regional wars a quarter of a century ago.
China is racing to quash a new COVID-19 flareup that risks spilling over into one of its most economically significant regions, raising the specter of disruptions that could roil global supply chains for solar panels, medicines and semiconductors. Infections have surged in Si County in the eastern province of Anhui, with officials reporting 287 cases for Sunday and nearly 1,000 since late last week. Authorities locked down Si and a neighboring county late last week to try and stop the virus from spreading to Jiangsu Province, the second-biggest contributor to China’s economic output and a globally important manufacturing hub for the
OPPOSITION PROTESTS: Many people in Myanmar suspect China of supporting the military takeover, while Beijing has refused to condemn last year’s army power grab China’s top diplomat on Saturday arrived on his first visit to Myanmar since the military seized power last year to attend a regional meeting that the Burmese government said was a recognition of its legitimacy and opponents protested as a violation of peace efforts. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) is to join counterparts from Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam in a meeting of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation group in the central city of Bagan, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The grouping is a Chinese-led initiative that includes the countries of the Mekong Delta, a potential source of regional tensions
CERN UPGRADES: ompared with the collider’s first run that discovered the Higgs boson in 2012, this time around there would be 20 times more collisions Ten years after it discovered the Higgs boson, the Large Hadron Collider is about to start smashing protons together at unprecedented energy levels in its quest to reveal more secrets about how the universe works. The world’s largest and most powerful particle collider started back up in April after a three-year break for upgrades in preparation for its third run. From today it will run around the clock for nearly four years at a record energy of 13.6 trillion electronvolts, the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN) announced at a news conference last week. It is to send two beams of protons
Iran’s top diplomat on Saturday condemned Israel’s latest airstrike on Syria, and criticized recent threats from Turkey about another planned incursion by Ankara into northern Syria. Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian’s remarks came at the start of his visit to Syria, where he was expected to discuss mutual relations and regional affairs with top Syrian officials. Iran has been one of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s strongest backers, sending thousands of fighters from around the region to help his troops in Syria’s 11-year conflict. The war has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half of the country’s pre-war population of 23