One million pilgrims from across the globe yesterday amassed in the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia to perform the initial rites of the hajj, marking the largest Islamic pilgrimage since the COVID-19 pandemic upended the annual event — a key pillar of Islam.

The hajj is a once-in-a-lifetime duty for all Muslims physically and financially able to make the journey, which takes the faithful along a path traversed by the Prophet Mohammed about 1,400 years ago. Pilgrims spend five days carrying out a set of rituals intended to bring them closer to God.

That includes praying around the cube-shaped Kaaba, the holiest shrine in Islam. At the center of the Grand Mosque’s courtyard yesterday, thousands of unmasked pilgrims circled the Kaaba.

Muslim pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

The crowds, visibly thinner than usual, moved counterclockwise around the granite building in a blur, their hearts tilting toward the structure meant to symbolize the oneness of God in Islam. Wherever they are in the world, observant Muslims face the Kaaba to pray daily.

Pilgrims appeared to throw COVID-19 caution to the wind as they thronged the Grand Mosque — in sharp contrast to the social distancing and mask requirements of the past two years. This time, there were signs of lingering vigilance.

Typically, worshipers would fight the crowds for a chance to touch and kiss the black stone on the Kaaba’s eastern corner, but the government has banned the practice.

Saudi Arabian authorities also distributed bottles of water from the holy Zamzam well instead of allowing pilgrims to drink from cups at the mosque. Thousands of medical workers were on hand to assist those in need.

This year, the hajj is open to just 1 million foreign and domestic pilgrims who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, tested negative for the disease and are aged 18 to 65.

Authorities said they estimated that about 85 percent arrived from abroad.

While this year’s attendance is far below the pre-pandemic influx of 2.5 million pilgrims, it represents a significant step closer to normal after the kingdom restricted the event to a small number of Muslim residents for the past two years.

The ritual was almost scrapped in its entirety in 2020, when as few as 1,000 residents were permitted to participate. About 60,000 residents attended last year.

The unprecedented restrictions sent shock waves through the Muslim world and devastated many believers, who often save up and wait for years to make the pilgrimage.

Although no longer in the shadow of the pandemic, the hajj is taking place amid Russia’s war in Ukraine — a conflict that might be thousands of kilometers from the homes of many Muslims, but has sent the prices of staple foods soaring and spread misery across the world.

This year’s hajj also showcases de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s latest efforts to loosen social restrictions and transform the kingdom. Saudi Arabia officially began allowing women to perform the hajj without a male guardian, or mahram, last year.

The hajj in Islam is meant to be a great equalizer and unifier among Muslims.

Pilgrims wear simple clothing: For men, it is typical to wear a white draping garment, while women wear conservative dress and headscarves, forgoing makeup, nail polish and perfume to draw closer to God.

Even Mecca cannot escape the world’s wealth gaps, as the well-heeled could pay about US$3,000 a night for five-star hotels overlooking the Kaaba, but for most people, the pilgrimage means sleeping in simple accommodations or on the ground around the mosque to perform daily prayers ahead of the hajj.

With many more people applying to perform the hajj each year than the kingdom can accommodate, the Saudi Arabian government controls the flow of visitors through annual quotas based on each nation’s Muslim population.