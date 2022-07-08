Pacific security a local issue: Ardern

‘FORUM FAMILY’: Amid an ‘intensification of geostrategic competition,’ Ardern said that it would be wrong to force Pacific Island Forum members to have to ‘pick sides’

Reuters, Wellington





New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday said that regional architecture such as the Pacific Islands Forum was critical in resolving regional problems, and local security issues should be resolved locally.

Leaders of Pacific Islands Forum countries are next week to gather in Fiji for an annual meeting amid growing concern in some countries about China’s influence, highlighted this year by a security pact with the Solomon Islands.

“New Zealand is committed to the Pacific Islands Forum as the vehicle for addressing regional challenges,” Ardern said in a speech to the Lowy Institute think tank in Australia.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at the Lowy Institute in Sydney, Australia, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

“We have a strong commitment to supporting broader ambitions for our region’s security,” she said. “Importantly we see local security challenges being resolved locally, with Pacific Islands Forum members’ security being addressed first and foremost by the forum family.”

China’s growing sway in the Pacific and the potential for militarization in the region’s small island nations has fanned concern, particularly in Australia and New Zealand as well as their partner, the US.

China, following on from its pact with the Solomon Islands, has been pushing for a regional cooperation deal with almost a dozen Pacific nations on policing, security and data communications.

As Ardern was speaking in Australia, her government announced a review of defense policy, strategy and planned investment, in part because of an “intensification of geostrategic competition.”

Ardern said that although Pacific cooperation should be shaped by various agreements in place and regional groupings, that did not mean that others would not have an interest in engaging with the region.

“It would be wrong to characterize this engagement, including that of China, as new. It would also be wrong to position the Pacific in such a way that they have to ‘pick sides,’” she said.

New Zealand Minister of Defence Peeni Henare, in announcing the defense review, said that the military worked daily with allies to protect security and stability in the region.

“The importance of this review is paramount so that we can make sure future investments are fit for purpose in a post-COVID-19 environment, a Pacific region grappling with climate change and the intensification of strategic competition, and a world which is seeing a brutal invasion of Ukraine by Russia,” Henare said.

Foreign ministers of the Pacific Islands Forum are due to meet in Fiji today, but the ministers from Australia and New Zealand are unable to attend.

Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong (黃英賢) is to attend a G20 meeting in Indonesia, while New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta has COVID-19, their offices said, adding that other top officials would attend instead.