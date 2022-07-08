New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday said that regional architecture such as the Pacific Islands Forum was critical in resolving regional problems, and local security issues should be resolved locally.
Leaders of Pacific Islands Forum countries are next week to gather in Fiji for an annual meeting amid growing concern in some countries about China’s influence, highlighted this year by a security pact with the Solomon Islands.
“New Zealand is committed to the Pacific Islands Forum as the vehicle for addressing regional challenges,” Ardern said in a speech to the Lowy Institute think tank in Australia.
Photo: Reuters
“We have a strong commitment to supporting broader ambitions for our region’s security,” she said. “Importantly we see local security challenges being resolved locally, with Pacific Islands Forum members’ security being addressed first and foremost by the forum family.”
China’s growing sway in the Pacific and the potential for militarization in the region’s small island nations has fanned concern, particularly in Australia and New Zealand as well as their partner, the US.
China, following on from its pact with the Solomon Islands, has been pushing for a regional cooperation deal with almost a dozen Pacific nations on policing, security and data communications.
As Ardern was speaking in Australia, her government announced a review of defense policy, strategy and planned investment, in part because of an “intensification of geostrategic competition.”
Ardern said that although Pacific cooperation should be shaped by various agreements in place and regional groupings, that did not mean that others would not have an interest in engaging with the region.
“It would be wrong to characterize this engagement, including that of China, as new. It would also be wrong to position the Pacific in such a way that they have to ‘pick sides,’” she said.
New Zealand Minister of Defence Peeni Henare, in announcing the defense review, said that the military worked daily with allies to protect security and stability in the region.
“The importance of this review is paramount so that we can make sure future investments are fit for purpose in a post-COVID-19 environment, a Pacific region grappling with climate change and the intensification of strategic competition, and a world which is seeing a brutal invasion of Ukraine by Russia,” Henare said.
Foreign ministers of the Pacific Islands Forum are due to meet in Fiji today, but the ministers from Australia and New Zealand are unable to attend.
Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong (黃英賢) is to attend a G20 meeting in Indonesia, while New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta has COVID-19, their offices said, adding that other top officials would attend instead.
China is racing to quash a new COVID-19 flareup that risks spilling over into one of its most economically significant regions, raising the specter of disruptions that could roil global supply chains for solar panels, medicines and semiconductors. Infections have surged in Si County in the eastern province of Anhui, with officials reporting 287 cases for Sunday and nearly 1,000 since late last week. Authorities locked down Si and a neighboring county late last week to try and stop the virus from spreading to Jiangsu Province, the second-biggest contributor to China’s economic output and a globally important manufacturing hub for the
OPPOSITION PROTESTS: Many people in Myanmar suspect China of supporting the military takeover, while Beijing has refused to condemn last year’s army power grab China’s top diplomat on Saturday arrived on his first visit to Myanmar since the military seized power last year to attend a regional meeting that the Burmese government said was a recognition of its legitimacy and opponents protested as a violation of peace efforts. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) is to join counterparts from Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam in a meeting of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation group in the central city of Bagan, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The grouping is a Chinese-led initiative that includes the countries of the Mekong Delta, a potential source of regional tensions
CERN UPGRADES: ompared with the collider’s first run that discovered the Higgs boson in 2012, this time around there would be 20 times more collisions Ten years after it discovered the Higgs boson, the Large Hadron Collider is about to start smashing protons together at unprecedented energy levels in its quest to reveal more secrets about how the universe works. The world’s largest and most powerful particle collider started back up in April after a three-year break for upgrades in preparation for its third run. From today it will run around the clock for nearly four years at a record energy of 13.6 trillion electronvolts, the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN) announced at a news conference last week. It is to send two beams of protons
Iran’s top diplomat on Saturday condemned Israel’s latest airstrike on Syria, and criticized recent threats from Turkey about another planned incursion by Ankara into northern Syria. Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian’s remarks came at the start of his visit to Syria, where he was expected to discuss mutual relations and regional affairs with top Syrian officials. Iran has been one of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s strongest backers, sending thousands of fighters from around the region to help his troops in Syria’s 11-year conflict. The war has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half of the country’s pre-war population of 23