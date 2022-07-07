UNITED STATES
Spacecraft contact lost
NASA on Tuesday said that it has lost contact with a US$32.7 million spacecraft headed to the moon to test a lopsided lunar orbit, but engineers are hopeful they can fix the problem. After one successful communication and a second partial one on Monday, NASA said that it could no longer communicate with the spacecraft, called Capstone. Engineers are trying to find the cause of the communications drop-off and are optimistic they can fix it, NASA spokeswoman Sarah Frazier said on Tuesday. The spacecraft, which launched from New Zealand on Tuesday last week, had spent nearly a week in Earth orbit and had successfully started on its way to the moon when contact was lost, Frazier said. The 25kg satellite is the size of a microwave oven and would be the first spacecraft to try out this oval orbit, which is where NASA wants to stage its Gateway outpost. Gateway would serve as a staging point for astronauts before they descend to the lunar surface. The orbit balances the gravities of Earth and the moon, and so requires little maneuvering and therefore fuel, allowing the satellite — or a space station — to stay in constant contact with Earth.
MEXICO
Time may be standardized
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday submitted a bill to end daylight saving time, putting an end to the practice of changing clocks twice a year. Secretary of Health Jorge Alcocer said the nation should return to “God’s clock,” or standard time, arguing that setting clocks back or forward damages people’s health. That would mean darkness falling an hour earlier on summer afternoons. “The recommendable thing is to return to standard time, which is when the solar clock coincides with the people’s clock, the clock of God,” Alcocer said. Mexicans set their clocks ahead this year on April 3 and are scheduled to set them back on Oct. 30. The changes, if approved, would presumably apply to next year. The change would mean that Central Mexican Time, which covers most of the country, potentially could be permanently two hours behind the east coast of the US. It is now one hour behind for most of the year. The US Senate in March passed a bill to make daylight savings permanent, although the measure has not passed the US House of Representatives.
SWITZERLAND
CERN makes observations
The physics lab that is home to the world’s largest atom smasher on Tuesday announced the observation of three new “exotic particles” that could provide clues about the force that binds subatomic particles together. The observation of a new type of pentaquark and the first duo of tetraquarks at CERN, the Geneva-area home to the Large Hadron Collider, offers a new angle to assess the “strong force” that holds together the nuclei of atoms. Most exotic hadrons, which are subatomic particles, are made up of two or three elemental particles known as quarks. The strong force is one of four forces known in the universe, along with the “weak force” — which applies to the decay of particles — as well as the electromagnetic force and gravity. The collider’s underground ring of superconducting magnets that propel infinitesimal particles along a 27km circuit at near light speed began operating again on Tuesday. Data from the collisions are recorded by high-tech detectors along the circular path.
China is racing to quash a new COVID-19 flareup that risks spilling over into one of its most economically significant regions, raising the specter of disruptions that could roil global supply chains for solar panels, medicines and semiconductors. Infections have surged in Si County in the eastern province of Anhui, with officials reporting 287 cases for Sunday and nearly 1,000 since late last week. Authorities locked down Si and a neighboring county late last week to try and stop the virus from spreading to Jiangsu Province, the second-biggest contributor to China’s economic output and a globally important manufacturing hub for the
A flight test of a hypersonic missile system in Hawaii on Wednesday ended in failure due to a problem that occurred after ignition, the US Department of Defense said, delivering a fresh blow to a program that has experienced stumbles. It did not provide details of what took place in the test, but said in an e-mailed statement that “the department remains confident that it is on track to field offensive and defensive hypersonic capabilities on target dates beginning in the early 2020s.” “An anomaly occurred following ignition of the test asset,” Pentagon spokesman US Navy Lieutenant Commander Tim Gorman said in
OPPOSITION PROTESTS: Many people in Myanmar suspect China of supporting the military takeover, while Beijing has refused to condemn last year’s army power grab China’s top diplomat on Saturday arrived on his first visit to Myanmar since the military seized power last year to attend a regional meeting that the Burmese government said was a recognition of its legitimacy and opponents protested as a violation of peace efforts. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) is to join counterparts from Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam in a meeting of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation group in the central city of Bagan, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The grouping is a Chinese-led initiative that includes the countries of the Mekong Delta, a potential source of regional tensions
CERN UPGRADES: ompared with the collider’s first run that discovered the Higgs boson in 2012, this time around there would be 20 times more collisions Ten years after it discovered the Higgs boson, the Large Hadron Collider is about to start smashing protons together at unprecedented energy levels in its quest to reveal more secrets about how the universe works. The world’s largest and most powerful particle collider started back up in April after a three-year break for upgrades in preparation for its third run. From today it will run around the clock for nearly four years at a record energy of 13.6 trillion electronvolts, the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN) announced at a news conference last week. It is to send two beams of protons