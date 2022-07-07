World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Spacecraft contact lost

NASA on Tuesday said that it has lost contact with a US$32.7 million spacecraft headed to the moon to test a lopsided lunar orbit, but engineers are hopeful they can fix the problem. After one successful communication and a second partial one on Monday, NASA said that it could no longer communicate with the spacecraft, called Capstone. Engineers are trying to find the cause of the communications drop-off and are optimistic they can fix it, NASA spokeswoman Sarah Frazier said on Tuesday. The spacecraft, which launched from New Zealand on Tuesday last week, had spent nearly a week in Earth orbit and had successfully started on its way to the moon when contact was lost, Frazier said. The 25kg satellite is the size of a microwave oven and would be the first spacecraft to try out this oval orbit, which is where NASA wants to stage its Gateway outpost. Gateway would serve as a staging point for astronauts before they descend to the lunar surface. The orbit balances the gravities of Earth and the moon, and so requires little maneuvering and therefore fuel, allowing the satellite — or a space station — to stay in constant contact with Earth.

MEXICO

Time may be standardized

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday submitted a bill to end daylight saving time, putting an end to the practice of changing clocks twice a year. Secretary of Health Jorge Alcocer said the nation should return to “God’s clock,” or standard time, arguing that setting clocks back or forward damages people’s health. That would mean darkness falling an hour earlier on summer afternoons. “The recommendable thing is to return to standard time, which is when the solar clock coincides with the people’s clock, the clock of God,” Alcocer said. Mexicans set their clocks ahead this year on April 3 and are scheduled to set them back on Oct. 30. The changes, if approved, would presumably apply to next year. The change would mean that Central Mexican Time, which covers most of the country, potentially could be permanently two hours behind the east coast of the US. It is now one hour behind for most of the year. The US Senate in March passed a bill to make daylight savings permanent, although the measure has not passed the US House of Representatives.

SWITZERLAND

CERN makes observations

The physics lab that is home to the world’s largest atom smasher on Tuesday announced the observation of three new “exotic particles” that could provide clues about the force that binds subatomic particles together. The observation of a new type of pentaquark and the first duo of tetraquarks at CERN, the Geneva-area home to the Large Hadron Collider, offers a new angle to assess the “strong force” that holds together the nuclei of atoms. Most exotic hadrons, which are subatomic particles, are made up of two or three elemental particles known as quarks. The strong force is one of four forces known in the universe, along with the “weak force” — which applies to the decay of particles — as well as the electromagnetic force and gravity. The collider’s underground ring of superconducting magnets that propel infinitesimal particles along a 27km circuit at near light speed began operating again on Tuesday. Data from the collisions are recorded by high-tech detectors along the circular path.