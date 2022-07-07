Militants killed six soldiers and wounded 14 others in an attack on a military post in southeast Niger near the border with Chad, the Nigerien Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.
The ministry statement read on public radio also mentioned “17 dead on the enemy side” and said that “arms and ammunition were recovered by the armed forces combing the area” following the attack in Blabrine in the Diffa region.
The “provisional report” from the ministry did not identify the attackers, but Niger has faced regular attacks by militants from Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province group.
The attack was carried out from Monday night to about 1am on Tuesday, but the response from the soldiers “allowed the attack to be repelled and the enemy routed,” the ministry said.
It was the second attack in three days in Diffa region, which borders Chad and Nigeria.
A Boko Haram assault on Sunday in Garin Dogo close to the border with Nigeria left one soldier dead.
Blabrine borders Chad and its military base has been targeted several times since 2015.
In May 2020, 12 soldiers were killed and 10 wounded during an attack there blamed on Boko Haram, an official report said.
Just months earlier, in late October 2019, 12 soldiers were killed and eight wounded in an attack on the same base.
During a visit to Garin Dogo at the end of June, Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum hailed progress in the fight against Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province militants, saying: “We are winning this war.”
The Diffa region is home to 300,000 Nigerian refugees and internally displaced people, driven out by militant abuses, UN data showed.
In the west, Niger also faces Sahelian militant groups including the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara.
Attacks targeting civilians and soldiers there are regular and bloody.
China is racing to quash a new COVID-19 flareup that risks spilling over into one of its most economically significant regions, raising the specter of disruptions that could roil global supply chains for solar panels, medicines and semiconductors. Infections have surged in Si County in the eastern province of Anhui, with officials reporting 287 cases for Sunday and nearly 1,000 since late last week. Authorities locked down Si and a neighboring county late last week to try and stop the virus from spreading to Jiangsu Province, the second-biggest contributor to China’s economic output and a globally important manufacturing hub for the
A flight test of a hypersonic missile system in Hawaii on Wednesday ended in failure due to a problem that occurred after ignition, the US Department of Defense said, delivering a fresh blow to a program that has experienced stumbles. It did not provide details of what took place in the test, but said in an e-mailed statement that “the department remains confident that it is on track to field offensive and defensive hypersonic capabilities on target dates beginning in the early 2020s.” “An anomaly occurred following ignition of the test asset,” Pentagon spokesman US Navy Lieutenant Commander Tim Gorman said in
OPPOSITION PROTESTS: Many people in Myanmar suspect China of supporting the military takeover, while Beijing has refused to condemn last year’s army power grab China’s top diplomat on Saturday arrived on his first visit to Myanmar since the military seized power last year to attend a regional meeting that the Burmese government said was a recognition of its legitimacy and opponents protested as a violation of peace efforts. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) is to join counterparts from Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam in a meeting of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation group in the central city of Bagan, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The grouping is a Chinese-led initiative that includes the countries of the Mekong Delta, a potential source of regional tensions
CERN UPGRADES: ompared with the collider’s first run that discovered the Higgs boson in 2012, this time around there would be 20 times more collisions Ten years after it discovered the Higgs boson, the Large Hadron Collider is about to start smashing protons together at unprecedented energy levels in its quest to reveal more secrets about how the universe works. The world’s largest and most powerful particle collider started back up in April after a three-year break for upgrades in preparation for its third run. From today it will run around the clock for nearly four years at a record energy of 13.6 trillion electronvolts, the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN) announced at a news conference last week. It is to send two beams of protons