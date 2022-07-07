Six soldiers are killed in attack on base in Niger

AFP, Niamey





Militants killed six soldiers and wounded 14 others in an attack on a military post in southeast Niger near the border with Chad, the Nigerien Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.

The ministry statement read on public radio also mentioned “17 dead on the enemy side” and said that “arms and ammunition were recovered by the armed forces combing the area” following the attack in Blabrine in the Diffa region.

The “provisional report” from the ministry did not identify the attackers, but Niger has faced regular attacks by militants from Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province group.

The attack was carried out from Monday night to about 1am on Tuesday, but the response from the soldiers “allowed the attack to be repelled and the enemy routed,” the ministry said.

It was the second attack in three days in Diffa region, which borders Chad and Nigeria.

A Boko Haram assault on Sunday in Garin Dogo close to the border with Nigeria left one soldier dead.

Blabrine borders Chad and its military base has been targeted several times since 2015.

In May 2020, 12 soldiers were killed and 10 wounded during an attack there blamed on Boko Haram, an official report said.

Just months earlier, in late October 2019, 12 soldiers were killed and eight wounded in an attack on the same base.

During a visit to Garin Dogo at the end of June, Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum hailed progress in the fight against Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province militants, saying: “We are winning this war.”

The Diffa region is home to 300,000 Nigerian refugees and internally displaced people, driven out by militant abuses, UN data showed.

In the west, Niger also faces Sahelian militant groups including the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara.

Attacks targeting civilians and soldiers there are regular and bloody.