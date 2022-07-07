New Zealand school principals are raising the alarm that students are falling off the rosters, as a wave of absenteeism follows COVID-19 disruptions.
Last year, schools in Auckland and parts of the North Island were shut down for weeks or months as the country went into lockdown.
However, since then, principals say that a worrying number of students have not made it back to school, or are not attending regularly.
Vulnerable students are falling through the gaps and disappearing, despite schools visiting homes and contacting families and neighbors to find them.
“I’ve already taken 42 children off the roll totally, because they’d been away more than 20 days — that’s in term one,” said Shirley Maihi, the principal of Finlayson Park School in Manurewa, south Auckland, which has a roster of about 960 students.
“Since then, we’ve still got something like 22 that we are trying to trace,” Maihi said.
As well as the children who had disappeared off rolls completely, a large chunk of children were attending only intermittently — just two or three days a week, she said.
A government inquiry into the issue, released in March, found a “disturbing increase in the proportion of students who are chronically absent” — defined as students who attend less than 70 percent of the school year.
Between 2016 and this year, the proportion of chronically absent pupils doubled to 9 percent.
Overall, the proportion of students attending school regularly fell more than 4 percentage points last year to 59.7 percent, with the decline most pronounced for schools in poorer neighborhoods, and among Maori and Pacific students.
“Sadly, some children are being forced out of school and into work to support their families,” the report said.
“The difficulty is understanding exactly why they are away,” New Zealand Principals’ Federation president Cherie Taylor-Patel said. “They could be away because of COVID ... they could be away because of sickness and winter illnesses, and they could be away because they’re out of the habit of coming to school.”
When schools switched to online learning during COVID-19 shutdowns, poorer students were hugely disadvantaged, she said.
The idea that all students could easily access Zoom, safe or quiet environments, laptops or adult assistance was “absolutely so far from the reality of what they can expect to happen when they go home,” she said. “It is incredibly inequitable.”
For students who disengaged then, schools now face the challenge of bringing them back, she said.
Maihi said many families are facing a tangle of problems: The rising cost of living, inflation and gasoline prices are all putting extra stress on families, and in some cases, school attendance is falling down the priority list.
“Clothing for the winter is a huge issue this year. We’ve never had that before,” she said. “Parents are under duress themselves, under stress from trying to meet the rent, trying to meet the food [costs]... They’re just not seeing that the fight in some cases to get the children to school is worthwhile for them.”
The government inquiry said that “COVID-19 appears to have also worsened existing inequities in school attendance,” and 40 percent of students who developed poor attendance had not done so before COVID-19.
In the latest budget, the government pledged US$40m to tackle problems with school attendance.
“You’ve got a group of families that are dealing with generational and situational poverty issues,” Taylor-Patel said. “If you haven’t got a house and you’re transient, it’s very difficult to make getting into school every day a priority. If you’re worrying about food, and money every day — again, sometimes school gets into the too-hard basket.”
China is racing to quash a new COVID-19 flareup that risks spilling over into one of its most economically significant regions, raising the specter of disruptions that could roil global supply chains for solar panels, medicines and semiconductors. Infections have surged in Si County in the eastern province of Anhui, with officials reporting 287 cases for Sunday and nearly 1,000 since late last week. Authorities locked down Si and a neighboring county late last week to try and stop the virus from spreading to Jiangsu Province, the second-biggest contributor to China’s economic output and a globally important manufacturing hub for the
A flight test of a hypersonic missile system in Hawaii on Wednesday ended in failure due to a problem that occurred after ignition, the US Department of Defense said, delivering a fresh blow to a program that has experienced stumbles. It did not provide details of what took place in the test, but said in an e-mailed statement that “the department remains confident that it is on track to field offensive and defensive hypersonic capabilities on target dates beginning in the early 2020s.” “An anomaly occurred following ignition of the test asset,” Pentagon spokesman US Navy Lieutenant Commander Tim Gorman said in
OPPOSITION PROTESTS: Many people in Myanmar suspect China of supporting the military takeover, while Beijing has refused to condemn last year’s army power grab China’s top diplomat on Saturday arrived on his first visit to Myanmar since the military seized power last year to attend a regional meeting that the Burmese government said was a recognition of its legitimacy and opponents protested as a violation of peace efforts. Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) is to join counterparts from Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam in a meeting of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation group in the central city of Bagan, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The grouping is a Chinese-led initiative that includes the countries of the Mekong Delta, a potential source of regional tensions
CERN UPGRADES: ompared with the collider’s first run that discovered the Higgs boson in 2012, this time around there would be 20 times more collisions Ten years after it discovered the Higgs boson, the Large Hadron Collider is about to start smashing protons together at unprecedented energy levels in its quest to reveal more secrets about how the universe works. The world’s largest and most powerful particle collider started back up in April after a three-year break for upgrades in preparation for its third run. From today it will run around the clock for nearly four years at a record energy of 13.6 trillion electronvolts, the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN) announced at a news conference last week. It is to send two beams of protons