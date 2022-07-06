Spain seizes underwater drug smuggling drones

AFP, MADRID





Spanish police on Monday said that they had seized three underwater drones capable of transporting large quantities of drugs from Morocco to Spain and broken up a gang suspected of manufacturing them.

Police officers seized three so-called “drone submarines” which were under construction and arrested eight people, a statement said.

“The three — two of which were being built and one which was practically completed — were to be delivered to French drug traffickers for transporting large quantities of cocaine,” it said.

Each one could carry up to 200kg of product.

Police said it was the first time they had seized such devices, which are known as uncrewed underwater vehicles.

“These devices could allow drug traffickers to transport large quantities of narcotics remotely across the Strait of Gibraltar,” the statement said.

The gang also manufactured aerial drones, with police offciers seizing several large uncrewed aerial vehicles with 12 motors each and a range of 30km, more than enough to cross the 15km strait between Spain and Morocco.

The gang also built false bottoms into vehicles to transport drugs. Their customers included criminal gangs in Denmark, France, Italy and Spain, police said.

Spain’s physical proximity to Morocco, a major hashish producer, and its close ties with former colonies in Latin America, a major cocaine-producing region, have made it a key entry point for drugs bound for Europe.