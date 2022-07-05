Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pledged more than A$100 million (US$69 million) in fresh military aid for Ukraine, after visiting the sites of some of the most infamous atrocities of Russia’s war during the final leg of a European tour.
Albanese visited Bucha, Hostomel and Irpin, three towns in the Kyiv region that became synonymous with the brutality of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion when evidence of mass killings and torture was uncovered after the withdrawal of Russian forces.
Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksii Kuleba announced the visit on Facebook, saying Albanese had been shocked at what he saw, including bombed-out homes, traces of mines and a destroyed airport.
Photographs posted on Facebook showed Albanese and others walking past a residential building with bombed-out windows and standing in what appeared to be a ruined aircraft hangar.
Speaking later at a news conference in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Albanese said Australia would give Ukraine 14 more armored personnel carriers and 20 Bushmaster vehicles.
He also announced a ban on Russian gold imports, as well as sanctions and travel bans on 16 more Russian ministers and oligarchs, bringing the total number of Russian individuals sanctioned by Australia to 843.
Albanese called Russia’s invasion a “gross violation of international law.”
“I saw firsthand the devastation and trauma it has inflicted on the people of Ukraine,” Albanese said in a statement following his visit. “My visit to Kyiv and recent visits by other world leaders sends a clear message that democratic nations like Australia will stand side-by-side with the Ukrainian people in their time of need.”
Albanese pledged A$99.5 million in military assistance and A$8.7 million to help Ukraine upgrade border management equipment, cybersecurity and border operations in the field.
Australia also intends to intervene at the International Court of Justice in support of Ukraine in its case against Russia.
Albanese tacked on a day visit to Ukraine at the end of his European trip for a NATO summit. The Australian government had kept the trip under tight wraps for security purposes, with only a small pool of journalists allowed to travel with him to Ukraine and a blackout imposed on Australian media until he had left the nation.
However, international media and Ukrainian officials reported details of the trip earlier, before Albanese’s office released a statement at about 6.30am yesterday.
Albanese said the new contributions brought Australia’s total military assistance to Ukraine to about A$388 million.
Zelenskiy said Australia was giving Ukraine “considerable aid, in particular defense support” and that Ukrainian forces “highly valued” the Bushmaster vehicle.
The trip came days after Australian Minister for Defence Richard Marles said the nation was looking at new ways of supporting Ukraine.
Canberra had already pledged A$285 million of assistance to Kyiv, including Bushmaster armored vehicles, M777 howitzers, ammunition and anti-armor weapons. The first four of 14 promised M113AS4 armored personnel carriers were dispatched to Ukraine last month.
Ukrainian Ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko had called for more Bushmasters, but also praised Australia’s support.
“Australia is punching above its weight,” he told Sky News last week. “There is a tradition of Australia standing up to bullying behavior and Prime Minister Albanese understands it really well.”
An uncrewed Chinese spacecraft has acquired imagery data covering all of Mars, including visuals of its south pole, after circling the planet more than 1,300 times since early last year, state media reported yesterday. The Tianwen-1 successfully reached the Red Planet in February last year on the country’s inaugural mission there. A robotic rover has since been deployed on the surface as an orbiter surveyed the planet from space. Among the images taken from space were China’s first photographs of the Martian south pole, where almost all of the planet’s water resources are locked. In 2018, an orbiting probe operated by the European
QUARANTINE SHORTENED: A new protocol detailing risk levels and local policy responses would be ‘more scientific and accurate,’ a health agency spokesman said China’s revised COVID-19 guidelines, which cut a quarantine requirement in half for inbound travelers, also create a standardized policy for mass testing and lockdowns when cases of the disease flare, showing that the country still has a zero-tolerance approach to the virus. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) solidified the position during a trip to Wuhan, where the pathogen first emerged in 2019, saying that China is capable of achieving a “final victory” over the virus. The “zero COVID-19” policy is the most effective and economic approach for the country, Xi said during the trip on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported. The first
‘TOO RISKY’: Palau’s president said deep-sea mining, in which rocks are sucked off the ocean floor, increases the vulnerability of the seabed floor and marine life Concerned about the potential effects of deep-sea mining on ocean biodiversity, the Pacific islands of Palau and Fiji on Monday launched an “alliance” to call for a moratorium of the nascent industry. The backing of a moratorium comes amid a wave of global interest in deep-sea mining, but also growing pressure from some environmental groups and governments to either ban it or ensure it only goes ahead if appropriate regulations are in place. Deep-sea mining uses heavy machinery to suck up off the ocean floor potato-sized rocks or nodules that contain cobalt, manganese and other metals mostly used in batteries. Speaking to a
A flight test of a hypersonic missile system in Hawaii on Wednesday ended in failure due to a problem that occurred after ignition, the US Department of Defense said, delivering a fresh blow to a program that has experienced stumbles. It did not provide details of what took place in the test, but said in an e-mailed statement that “the department remains confident that it is on track to field offensive and defensive hypersonic capabilities on target dates beginning in the early 2020s.” “An anomaly occurred following ignition of the test asset,” Pentagon spokesman US Navy Lieutenant Commander Tim Gorman said in