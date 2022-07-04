World News Quick Take

Shooting rocks Dallas

A gunman killed two people and wounded four, including three police officers, before taking his own life on Saturday evening in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, police said. Haltom City Police Detective Matt Spillane yesterday said that all of those wounded in the residential neighborhood shooting had non-life threatening injuries and were expected to recover. Officers returned fire after being shot at while responding to a report of gunshots at a home around 6:45pm, he said. One officer was hit in both legs, and the other two officers were shot in their arms. The suspect died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Texas Rangers — the state’s elite police force — are taking over the investigation, Spillane said. A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear. “The main focus is on how and why this happened,” Spillane said. A woman was found dead inside a house and a man was found dead outside, Sergeant Rick Alexander said at a news conference on Saturday. The older adult woman who had initially called 911 was wounded, he said.

JAPAN

Power failure raises fears

A fire caused Japan’s largest power generator, JERA, to shut down a 500 megawatt unit at its Chiba thermal power station near Tokyo on Saturday, raising fears of an electricity crunch as a prolonged heatwave keeps demand at high levels. The fire broke out at about noon on Saturday near the steam valve of one of the turbines of the gas-fired combined-cycle power station, JERA said on Saturday, adding that the fire was extinguished about an hour later. JERA, a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power, was checking all equipment at the unit where the fire occurred, and did not know when a restart would be possible, JERA said. The government expects energy supplies to remain tight during the peak summer season, and issued daily warnings for possible power shortages from Monday to Thursday last week as the country experienced its worst June heat since record-keeping began 147 years ago.

RUSSIA

Scientist held for treason

Russia has detained a second scientist in the space of a few days in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk on suspicion of state treason, the TASS news agency said on Saturday, citing a source close to the investigation. Anatoly Maslov, a chief scientist at an institute of theoretical and applied mechanics in Novosibirsk, a city about 2,800km east of Moscow, was detained and transferred to a prison in the Russian capital after an investigation by the FSB intelligence agency, TASS said. Maslov’s arrest comes in the same week that Dmitry Kolker, a physics and mathematics professor at Novosibirsk State University, was detained on state treason charges for allegedly collaborating with China’s security services.

ISRAEL

Lebanese drones shot down

The Israeli military on Saturday said it shot down three remote-controlled aircraft launched by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah heading toward an area where an Israeli gas platform was recently installed in the Mediterranean Sea. The launch of the aircraft appeared to be an attempt by Hezbollah to influence US-brokered negotiations between Israel and Lebanon over their maritime border, an area that is rich in natural gas. The aircraft were spotted early and did not pose an “imminent threat,” the military said.