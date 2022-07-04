Israel says it will test bullet that killed reporter

Israel said yesterday it would test a bullet that killed a Palestinian-American journalist to determine whether one of its soldiers shot her, and said a US observer would be present for a procedure that could deliver a result within hours.

The Palestinians, who on Saturday handed over the bullet to a US security coordinator, said they had been assured that Israel would not take part in the ballistics test.

The May 11 death of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank, and feuding between the sides as to the circumstances, have overshadowed an expected visit by US President Joe Biden due this month.

A Palestinian woman on May 17 takes pictures at the scene where Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh was killed during an Israeli raid, in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photo: Reuters

The Palestinians accuse the Israeli military of killing the journalist deliberately. Israel denies this, saying Abu Akleh might have been hit by errant army fire or by one of the Palestinian gunmen who were clashing with its forces.

“The [ballistic] test will not be American. The test will be an Israeli test, with an American presence throughout,” Israeli military spokesman Brigadier-General Ran Kochav said.

“In the coming days or hours, it will be become clear whether it was even us who killed her, accidentally, or whether it was the Palestinian gunmen,” he told Army Radio. “If we killed her, we will take responsibility and feel regret for what happened.”

Palestinian Authority General Prosecutor Akram al-Khatib, said the test would take place at the US Embassy in Jerusalem.

“We got guarantees from the American coordinator that the examination will be conducted by them and that the Israeli side will not take part,” al-Khatib told Voice of Palestine radio, adding that the bullet was expected to be returned yesterday.

Biden is expected to hold meetings with Palestinian and Israeli leaders from July 13 to July 16. The Abu Akleh case will be a diplomatic and domestic test for new Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

Israeli Deputy Internal Security Minister Yoav Segalovitz said Lapid had been involved in “managing the arrival and transfer of this bullet.”

“It will take a few days to conduct a ballistic test, with several experts, to ensure that there is an unequivocal assessment,” Segalovitz told Army Radio.