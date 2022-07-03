World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Stuck bear cub rescued

Wildlife biologists in Connecticut had to rescue a bear cub that got its head stuck in a plastic container, state wildlife officials said. The misadventure happened on June 23 when a mother bear with three cubs knocked over a garbage can in the town of Harwinton in Litchfield County, and one of the cubs stuck its head in a clear plastic jar that had spilled out. “Given the warm weather and tight fit of the container, it was important to try and free the cub quickly,” the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s Fish and Wildlife Division wrote on Facebook. Wildlife biologists waited for the cub to come down from the tree it was perched in, and then tranquilized it and removed the container. The bear was unhurt and quickly found its mother waiting nearby, the wildlife officials said.

MEXICO

Four bound bodies found

The bound bodies of four people were found on Friday in the burned-out wreckage of a helicopter in Gulf coast Hustaeca region, along with signs indicating they were killed by a drug gang, authorities said. The killings were the second act of grisly violence in a month in the region, once popular among tourists. Prosecutors in the northern state of San Luis Potosi said the private helicopter was normally used to transport tourists. They said the craft did not appear to have crashed, but rather had apparently been intentionally set afire.

SYRIA

Israel hits coastal village

Israel carried out an airstrike on a coastal Syrian village near the Lebanon border yesterday morning, Syrian state media reported. Two people, including a woman, were wounded. State news agency SANA said Israeli warplanes flying over northern Lebanon fired missiles toward several chicken farms in the village of Hamidiyeh south of the coastal city of Tartus. SANA said two people were wounded in addition to material damage. The attack happened hours before Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian was scheduled to arrive in Damascus to meet top Syrian officials.

INDIA

‘Masterminds’ captured

Police made fresh arrests in the case of the execution of a Hindu tailor in Rajasthan, a murder that stoked unease between the Hindu majority and Muslim minority, leading to a clampdown on protests and the Internet to prevent tensions escalating. Three senior police officials yesterday said that two Muslim men based in the northwestern state were held for planning the tailor’s murder last week in his shop in Udaipur. “We have now arrested the two masterminds and previously we had arrested two men who committed the heinous crime,” Udaipur police official Prafulla Kumar said.

UNITED STATES

Three deputies killed

Three law enforcement officers were killed and five wounded in eastern Kentucky when a man with a rifle opened fire on police attempting to serve a warrant, authorities said. Police took 49-year-old Lance Storz into custody late on Thursday night after an hours-long standoff at a home in Allen, a small town in the hills of Appalachia. An emergency management official was also injured and a police dog was killed, the arrest citation said. The responding officers encountered “pure hell” when they arrived on the scene, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told reporters on Friday afternoon. “They had no chance,” he said.