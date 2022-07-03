Strong quakes kill five in Iran

RUBBLE AND RUIN: Nearly half of the village of Sayeh Khosh, near the epicenter, was destroyed and plunged into darkness due to a power outage, an official said

AFP, TEHRAN





A series of strong earthquakes yesterday rocked southern Iran, killing at least five people and damaging dozens of buildings, state media reported.

The quakes, including two of magnitude 6, struck west of the major port city of Bandar Abbas in Hormozgan Province, the US Geological Survey said.

The first rattled an area north of the town of Dezhgan shortly after 2am, before a magnitude 5.7 tremor hit two hours later, followed quickly by the second magnitude 6 quake, the agency said.

Two men stand among the rubble of a home in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake in Sayeh Khosh, Iran, yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Hormozgan Governor Mehdi Dousti said that five people were killed, as cited by the official Islamic Republic News Agency.

Dousti said that most of the damage occurred in the village of Sayeh Khosh, close to the epicenter.

Forty-nine people were injured, said state television, which showed video footage of residential buildings reduced to rubble in Sayeh Khosh, which was plunged into darkness in a power outage.

Ambulances and other vehicles tried to navigate roads covered in debris as residents took to the streets or tried to recover items from their flattened homes.

People also spent the night outdoors in the provincial capital, Bandar Abbas, with a population of more than 500,000 about 100km east of the epicenters of the quakes, where long lines formed in front of fuel stations, state media reported.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society said in the morning that search and rescue operations were nearly over.

“We are concentrating on housing the victims of the earthquake,” Dousti told television, adding that half of Sayeh Khosh was destroyed.

Iran sits astride the boundaries of several major tectonic plates and experiences frequent seismic activity.

The Islamic republic’s deadliest quake was a magnitude 7.4 tremor in 1990 that killed 40,000 people in the north, injured 300,000 and left 500,000 homeless.

In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 quake in southeastern Iran leveled the ancient mud-brick city of Bam and killed at least 31,000 people.

In November 2017, a magnitude 7.3 quake in the western province of Kermanshah killed 620 people.

In December 2019 and January 2020, two earthquakes struck near Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant.

Iran’s Gulf Arab neighbors have raised concerns about the reliability of the country’s sole nuclear power facility, which produces 1,000 megawatts of electricity, and the risk of radioactive leaks in case of a major earthquake.

In February 2020, a magnitude 5.7 earthquake in northwestern Iran killed nine people, including children, in neighboring Turkey and injured dozens on both sides of the border.

One person was killed in November last year when Hormozgan was hit by twin magnitude 6.4 and 6.3 quakes.