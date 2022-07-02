INDIA
Mudslides kill 16
Rescuers found two more bodies as they resumed clearing operations after an overnight halt looking for nearly 70 missing people after a mudslide triggered by weeks of heavy downpours killed at least 16 people at a railroad construction site in the northeast, officials said yesterday. More than 200 disaster response workers and police were using earth-clearing equipment to rescue those buried under the debris in Noney in Manipur state. The terrain was making it difficult to move heavy equipment, Noney Deputy Commissioner Haulianlal Guite said, adding that he has asked for reinforcements. Seven of the confirmed dead were members of the Territorial Army, Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh said. Five Indian Railway officials were among those feared missing, he added.
THAILAND
Myanmar apologizes for jets
Neighboring Myanmar has apologized after one of its fighter jets crossed into Thai airspace on a bombing run along the border, forcing authorities to evacuate hundreds of schoolchildren and scramble air force jets to the area, the government said yesterday. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said that although the incident on Thursday over Phop Phra district might have appeared serious, it was “not a big deal,” and a Burmese defense attache had apologized. “What is most important is we have enough capacity to defend our sovereignty,” Prayuth told reporters. Teachers at Wale School led more than 200 elementary and middle-school students from their classrooms to fortified buildings. Video obtained by The Associated Press shows what appears to be a MiG-29 making several circles into Thai airspace over villages and schools before firing on the Burmese side.
UNITED STATES
Park visitor gored by bison
For the second time in three days, a visitor to Yellowstone National Park was gored by a bison, park officials said on Thursday. A 71-year-old woman and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison on Wednesday as they were returning to their vehicle at a Yellowstone Lake trailhead. The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening, park officials said. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Cody, Wyoming. The incident remains under investigation, park officials said. On Monday, a 34-year-old man who had gotten too close to a bison near Giant Geyser was thrown, as he grabbed a child who was running away from the beast. They both got up and ran away. On May 30, a woman got within 3m of a bison before it gored and tossed her, causing a puncture wound and other injuries.
UNITED STATES
‘Tiger King’ star indicted
A federal grand jury in South Carolina has indicted five people on charges of wildlife trafficking and money laundering, including Doc Antle, who starred in the Netflix series Tiger King, the US Department of Justice said on Thursday. The indictment alleges that Antle and others illegally trafficked wildlife, and made false records regarding the animals, which included lemurs, cheetahs and a chimpanzee, the department said. It also alleged that Antle and Andrew Sawyer laundered more than US$500,000 in cash believed to be the proceeds of an operation to smuggle immigrants across the Mexican border into the US. Antle had allegedly used bulk cash receipts to purchase animals for which he could not use checks, and planned to conceal it by inflating tourist numbers at a wildlife preserve he owned, the indictment said.
An uncrewed Chinese spacecraft has acquired imagery data covering all of Mars, including visuals of its south pole, after circling the planet more than 1,300 times since early last year, state media reported yesterday. The Tianwen-1 successfully reached the Red Planet in February last year on the country’s inaugural mission there. A robotic rover has since been deployed on the surface as an orbiter surveyed the planet from space. Among the images taken from space were China’s first photographs of the Martian south pole, where almost all of the planet’s water resources are locked. In 2018, an orbiting probe operated by the European
QUARANTINE SHORTENED: A new protocol detailing risk levels and local policy responses would be ‘more scientific and accurate,’ a health agency spokesman said China’s revised COVID-19 guidelines, which cut a quarantine requirement in half for inbound travelers, also create a standardized policy for mass testing and lockdowns when cases of the disease flare, showing that the country still has a zero-tolerance approach to the virus. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) solidified the position during a trip to Wuhan, where the pathogen first emerged in 2019, saying that China is capable of achieving a “final victory” over the virus. The “zero COVID-19” policy is the most effective and economic approach for the country, Xi said during the trip on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported. The first
A former South Korean Navy SEAL turned YouTuber who risked jail time to leave Seoul and fight for Ukraine said it would have been a “crime” not to use his skills to help. Ken Rhee, a former special warfare officer, signed up at the Ukrainian embassy in Seoul the moment Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked for global volunteers and was fighting on the front lines near Kyiv by early March. To get there, he had to break South Korean law — Seoul banned its citizens from traveling to Ukraine, and Rhee, who was injured in a fall while leading a special operations
Yogesh Zanzamera lays out his bed on the floor of the factory where he works and lives, one of about 2 million Indians polishing diamonds in an industry being hit hard by the war in Ukraine. With the air reeking from the only toilet for 35to 40 people, conditions at workshops such as this in Gujarat state leave workers at risk of lung disease, deteriorating vision and other illnesses. However, Zanzamera and others like him have other more immediate worries: the faraway war in Europe and the resulting sanctions on Russia, India’s biggest supplier of “rough” gemstones and a long-standing strategic ally. “There