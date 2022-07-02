World News Quick Take

INDIA

Mudslides kill 16

Rescuers found two more bodies as they resumed clearing operations after an overnight halt looking for nearly 70 missing people after a mudslide triggered by weeks of heavy downpours killed at least 16 people at a railroad construction site in the northeast, officials said yesterday. More than 200 disaster response workers and police were using earth-clearing equipment to rescue those buried under the debris in Noney in Manipur state. The terrain was making it difficult to move heavy equipment, Noney Deputy Commissioner Haulianlal Guite said, adding that he has asked for reinforcements. Seven of the confirmed dead were members of the Territorial Army, Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh said. Five Indian Railway officials were among those feared missing, he added.

THAILAND

Myanmar apologizes for jets

Neighboring Myanmar has apologized after one of its fighter jets crossed into Thai airspace on a bombing run along the border, forcing authorities to evacuate hundreds of schoolchildren and scramble air force jets to the area, the government said yesterday. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said that although the incident on Thursday over Phop Phra district might have appeared serious, it was “not a big deal,” and a Burmese defense attache had apologized. “What is most important is we have enough capacity to defend our sovereignty,” Prayuth told reporters. Teachers at Wale School led more than 200 elementary and middle-school students from their classrooms to fortified buildings. Video obtained by The Associated Press shows what appears to be a MiG-29 making several circles into Thai airspace over villages and schools before firing on the Burmese side.

UNITED STATES

Park visitor gored by bison

For the second time in three days, a visitor to Yellowstone National Park was gored by a bison, park officials said on Thursday. A 71-year-old woman and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison on Wednesday as they were returning to their vehicle at a Yellowstone Lake trailhead. The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening, park officials said. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Cody, Wyoming. The incident remains under investigation, park officials said. On Monday, a 34-year-old man who had gotten too close to a bison near Giant Geyser was thrown, as he grabbed a child who was running away from the beast. They both got up and ran away. On May 30, a woman got within 3m of a bison before it gored and tossed her, causing a puncture wound and other injuries.

UNITED STATES

‘Tiger King’ star indicted

A federal grand jury in South Carolina has indicted five people on charges of wildlife trafficking and money laundering, including Doc Antle, who starred in the Netflix series Tiger King, the US Department of Justice said on Thursday. The indictment alleges that Antle and others illegally trafficked wildlife, and made false records regarding the animals, which included lemurs, cheetahs and a chimpanzee, the department said. It also alleged that Antle and Andrew Sawyer laundered more than US$500,000 in cash believed to be the proceeds of an operation to smuggle immigrants across the Mexican border into the US. Antle had allegedly used bulk cash receipts to purchase animals for which he could not use checks, and planned to conceal it by inflating tourist numbers at a wildlife preserve he owned, the indictment said.