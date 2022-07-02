In a blow to the fight against climate change, the US Supreme Court on Thursday limited how the nation’s main anti-air pollution law can be used to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.
The decision came on the same day that Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in as the first black female Supreme Court justice.
By a 6-3 vote, with conservatives in the majority, the court said that the Clean Air Act does not give the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that contribute to global warming.
Photo: Reuters
Environmental advocates and dissenting liberal justices said the decision was a major step in the wrong direction — “a gut punch,” one meteorologist said — at a time of increasing environmental damage attributable to climate change amid dire warnings about the future.
The court’s ruling could complicate US President Joe Biden’s plans to cut the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions in half by the end of the decade, and have an emissions-free power sector by 2035. Power plants account for about 30 percent of carbon dioxide output.
Although the decision was specific to the EPA, it was in line with the conservative majority’s skepticism of the power of regulatory agencies, and it sent a message on possible effects beyond climate change and air pollution.
“Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will force a nationwide transition away from the use of coal to generate electricity may be a sensible ‘solution to the crisis of the day,’” but the Clean Air Act does not give the EPA authority to do so, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in his opinion for the court.
In a dissent, Justice Elena Kagan wrote that the decision strips the EPA of the power the US Congress gave it to respond to “the most pressing environmental challenge of our time.”
“The Court appoints itself — instead of Congress or the expert agency — the decisionmaker on climate policy. I cannot think of many things more frightening,” she said.
Separately on Thursday, 51-year-old Jackson was sworn in as the court’s 116th justice, taking the place Stephen Breyer, whose retirement was effective at noon.
Moments later Jackson recited the two oaths required of Supreme Court justices, one administered by Breyer and the other by Roberts.
“With a full heart, I accept the solemn responsibility of supporting and defending the constitution of the United States and administering justice without fear or favor, so help me God,” Jackson said in a statement issued by the court.
Jackson, a federal judge since 2013, is joining three other women — Sonia Sotomayor, Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett. It is the first time four women will serve together on the nine-member court.
Glynda Carr, president of Higher Heights for America, an organization that advocates for the growth of Black women’s political power, said that the timing of Jackson’s swearing-in was bittersweet.
“Although we celebrate her today, one black woman or a cohort of black women can’t save this democracy alone. We are a piece of it, and we are doing our work, our part. She’s going to forever reshape and shape that court. But she’s just a piece of the work that needs to happen moving forward,” Carr said.
An uncrewed Chinese spacecraft has acquired imagery data covering all of Mars, including visuals of its south pole, after circling the planet more than 1,300 times since early last year, state media reported yesterday. The Tianwen-1 successfully reached the Red Planet in February last year on the country’s inaugural mission there. A robotic rover has since been deployed on the surface as an orbiter surveyed the planet from space. Among the images taken from space were China’s first photographs of the Martian south pole, where almost all of the planet’s water resources are locked. In 2018, an orbiting probe operated by the European
QUARANTINE SHORTENED: A new protocol detailing risk levels and local policy responses would be ‘more scientific and accurate,’ a health agency spokesman said China’s revised COVID-19 guidelines, which cut a quarantine requirement in half for inbound travelers, also create a standardized policy for mass testing and lockdowns when cases of the disease flare, showing that the country still has a zero-tolerance approach to the virus. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) solidified the position during a trip to Wuhan, where the pathogen first emerged in 2019, saying that China is capable of achieving a “final victory” over the virus. The “zero COVID-19” policy is the most effective and economic approach for the country, Xi said during the trip on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported. The first
A former South Korean Navy SEAL turned YouTuber who risked jail time to leave Seoul and fight for Ukraine said it would have been a “crime” not to use his skills to help. Ken Rhee, a former special warfare officer, signed up at the Ukrainian embassy in Seoul the moment Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked for global volunteers and was fighting on the front lines near Kyiv by early March. To get there, he had to break South Korean law — Seoul banned its citizens from traveling to Ukraine, and Rhee, who was injured in a fall while leading a special operations
Yogesh Zanzamera lays out his bed on the floor of the factory where he works and lives, one of about 2 million Indians polishing diamonds in an industry being hit hard by the war in Ukraine. With the air reeking from the only toilet for 35to 40 people, conditions at workshops such as this in Gujarat state leave workers at risk of lung disease, deteriorating vision and other illnesses. However, Zanzamera and others like him have other more immediate worries: the faraway war in Europe and the resulting sanctions on Russia, India’s biggest supplier of “rough” gemstones and a long-standing strategic ally. “There