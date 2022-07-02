China yesterday accused New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of making “wrong and thus regrettable” statements that were unhelpful for keeping the two countries’ relationship “on the right track.”
Ardern attended the NATO leaders’ summit in Spain this week, saying in a speech on Wednesday that China had become “more assertive and more willing to challenge international rules and norms.”
The Chinese embassy in Wellington yesterday said that it had taken note of Ardern’s “misguided” accusations.
Photo: Reuters
“That allegation is wrong and thus regrettable,” the embassy said in a statement posted on its Web site. “It is obvious that such comment is not helpful for deepening mutual trust between the two countries, or for the efforts made by the two countries to keep our bilateral relations on the right track.”
It is the second time in a month that China has taken issue with comments by Ardern.
Early last month, the New Zealand leader and US President Joe Biden issued a joint statement expressing concern over the possibility of China establishing “a persistent military presence in the Pacific.”
Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) accused the two leaders at the time of trying to “deliberately hype up” China’s internal issues, and said their statement “distorts and smears China’s normal cooperation with Pacific island countries.”
In her address at the NATO summit, Ardern said that while Europe faced tensions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Pacific was also experiencing “mounting pressure on the international rules-based order.”
China in April signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands, raising fears it could open the door to a Chinese military presence in the South Pacific.
An uncrewed Chinese spacecraft has acquired imagery data covering all of Mars, including visuals of its south pole, after circling the planet more than 1,300 times since early last year, state media reported yesterday. The Tianwen-1 successfully reached the Red Planet in February last year on the country’s inaugural mission there. A robotic rover has since been deployed on the surface as an orbiter surveyed the planet from space. Among the images taken from space were China’s first photographs of the Martian south pole, where almost all of the planet’s water resources are locked. In 2018, an orbiting probe operated by the European
QUARANTINE SHORTENED: A new protocol detailing risk levels and local policy responses would be ‘more scientific and accurate,’ a health agency spokesman said China’s revised COVID-19 guidelines, which cut a quarantine requirement in half for inbound travelers, also create a standardized policy for mass testing and lockdowns when cases of the disease flare, showing that the country still has a zero-tolerance approach to the virus. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) solidified the position during a trip to Wuhan, where the pathogen first emerged in 2019, saying that China is capable of achieving a “final victory” over the virus. The “zero COVID-19” policy is the most effective and economic approach for the country, Xi said during the trip on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported. The first
A former South Korean Navy SEAL turned YouTuber who risked jail time to leave Seoul and fight for Ukraine said it would have been a “crime” not to use his skills to help. Ken Rhee, a former special warfare officer, signed up at the Ukrainian embassy in Seoul the moment Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked for global volunteers and was fighting on the front lines near Kyiv by early March. To get there, he had to break South Korean law — Seoul banned its citizens from traveling to Ukraine, and Rhee, who was injured in a fall while leading a special operations
Yogesh Zanzamera lays out his bed on the floor of the factory where he works and lives, one of about 2 million Indians polishing diamonds in an industry being hit hard by the war in Ukraine. With the air reeking from the only toilet for 35to 40 people, conditions at workshops such as this in Gujarat state leave workers at risk of lung disease, deteriorating vision and other illnesses. However, Zanzamera and others like him have other more immediate worries: the faraway war in Europe and the resulting sanctions on Russia, India’s biggest supplier of “rough” gemstones and a long-standing strategic ally. “There