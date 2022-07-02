N Korea suggests balloons brought virus over border

AP, SEOUL





North Korea yesterday suggested that its COVID-19 outbreak began in people who had contact with balloons flown from South Korea — a statement that appeared to be an attempt to hold its rival responsible amid increasing tensions over its nuclear program.

Rights advocates for years have flown balloons across the border to distribute hundreds of thousands of propaganda leaflets critical of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and North Korea has often expressed fury at such activity and at South Korea’s leadership for not stopping it.

Global health authorities say that the virus is spread by people in close contact who inhale airborne droplets and it is more likely to occur in enclosed, poorly ventilated spaces than outdoors.

People release balloons carrying leaflets in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, on Oct. 10, 2014. Photo: AP

The South Korean Ministry of Unification said that there was no chance balloons from its territory might have spread the virus to North Korea.

Ties between the Koreas remain strained amid a long-running stalemate in US-led diplomacy on persuading North Korea to abandon its nuclear ambitions in return for economic and political benefits.

South Korean and US officials have said that North Korea is ready for its first nuclear test in five years amid a run of weapons tests this year.

The state media report said that North Korea’s epidemic prevention center had found infection clusters in the town of Ipho near its southeastern border with South Korea and that some Ipho residents with feverish symptoms traveled to Pyongyang.

An 18-year-old soldier and a five-year-old kindergartener had contact with “alien things” in the town in early April and later tested positive for the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the center said.

In what it called “an emergency instruction,” the epidemic prevention center ordered officials “to vigilantly deal with alien things coming by wind and other climate phenomena and balloons” along the inter-Korean border and trace their sources to the last.

It also said that anyone finding “alien things” must notify authorities immediately so they could be removed.

The reports did not specify what the “alien things” were.

Laying the blame on things flown across the border likely is a way to ease public complaints about its handling of the pandemic while repeating its objections to the ballooning activities of North Korean defectors and people in South Korea, observers said.

Leafletting campaigns were largely halted after South Korea’s previous government passed a law criminalizing them, and there were no public balloon attempts in early April.

Park Sang-hak, who is facing trial in South Korea for launching balloons toward the North, allegedly floated balloons twice last month.

Police are still investigating Park’s activities, ministry spokesperson Cha Duck-chul said yesterday.