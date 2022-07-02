Kiribati is embroiled in a constitutional crisis after the government on Thursday suspended its chief justice, leaving the judiciary in disarray as experts raise concerns about the rule of law.
The move escalates an ongoing controversy over separation of powers in the Pacific nation, after Kiribati’s only other high court justice, Australian David Lambourne, was suspended in May.
On Thursday, New Zealand judge William Hastings was due to begin hearing a legal challenge brought by Lambourne. The suspended judge was seeking initial orders restoring his salary and facilitating his return to the country ahead of a constitutional challenge to the suspension.
Yet rather than commence the hearing, Hastings read out a letter from the government stating that he too had been suspended with immediate effect pursuant to the Kiribati constitution.
The remarkable development was first reported by the Kiribati Newsroom.
The stated reason for the suspensions of Hastings and Lambourne are allegations of misbehavior, with a tribunal established to investigate.
However, the substance of the allegations have not been made public, leaving observers concerned about the veracity of the claims.
Lambourne has engaged lawyer Kiata Kabure in Kiribati and leading Australian barristers Perry Herzfeld and Daniel Reynolds to represent him in the case.
“The protracted dispute between judges and the executive clearly raises concerns for judicial independence,” said Anna Dziedzic, an expert on Pacific judiciaries at Melbourne Law School.
Kiribati Newsroom — a digital newspaper published by local journalist Rimon Rimon — said that the “ongoing saga” raised concerns “about the status of the rule of law in Kiribati and the independence of the judiciary to carry out its function.”
With the pair suspended, the Kiribati high court is effectively judge-less and unable to hear cases.
Late last year, the Guardian Australia reported that Lambourne, formerly the nation’s solicitor general, and husband to opposition leader Tessie Lambourne, had succeeded in a constitutional claim against the Kiribati government.
David Lambourne was stuck in Australia after COVID-19 hit and the government had refused to allow him to return home, stopping his salary, refusing to issue a work permit and undermining his tenure of appointment.
Hastings, at the time newly appointed on secondment from the New Zealand district court, found that the government’s actions were unconstitutional and ordered it to facilitate David Lambourne’s return.
An appeal by the Kiribati government is due to be heard by the court of appeal, a body consisting of three retired New Zealand judges, later this month.
In May, the government escalated the crisis when it suspended David Lambourne over “complaints and allegations from the public for his inability to perform functions of his office and his misbehavior.”
The complaint, made by members of the ruling party, Tobwaan Kiribati Party, was forwarded to the government by Betero Atanibora, a member of parliament and chair of the Tobwaan party.
The complaint alleges that Lambourne was slow in determining cases, including one high-profile case involving the government.
Another ground of complaint involves David Lambourne’s earlier constitutional challenge.
“We disagree with David Lambourne’s undertaking when he sued the government for terminating his appointment,” the complaint said. “Even though the high court found in his favor, we still consider this as unjust.”
