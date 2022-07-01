NICARAGUA
Mother Teresa charity shut
The government on Wednesday closed 101 civic and charity groups, including the local branch of the Missionaries of Charity established by Mother Teresa. The closures were approved by the National Assembly and bring to 758 the number of non-governmental organizations shuttered over the past four years, as President Daniel Ortega targets groups he views as having ties to his opposition. The government said that the groups did not comply with a 2020 requirement to register as “foreign agents.” The Missionaries of Charity had operated in the country for 34 years, running a children’s center, a home for girls and a facility for the elderly.
UKRAINE
Grain ship allowed to leave
A ship carrying 7,000 tonnes of grain has sailed from the occupied port city of Berdyansk, the region’s Moscow-appointed official said yesterday, marking the first grain shipment since the start of Russia’s invasion. “After numerous months of delay, the first merchant ship has left the Berdyansk commercial port, 7,000 tonnes of grain are heading toward friendly countries,” Zaporizhzhia Governor Yevhen Balitsky wrote on Telegram. Russia’s Black Sea ships “are ensuring the security” of the journey, he said. Ukraine has said that Russia is stealing its grain, contributing to a global food shortage caused by blocked Ukrainian grain exports.
AUSTRALIA
US festival going to Sydney
Storied US festival South by Southwest is heading overseas for the first time next year, with a week-long satellite event in Sydney. Held since 1987 in Austin, Texas, the festival has become a major cultural event, attracting hundreds of thousands of people to its concerts, film screenings, conferences and parties. The Sydney festival is to be an annual event focused on talent from the Asia-Pacific region, including those in film, music, gaming and technology. “This is the Olympics of events for the creator industries,” producer Geoff Jones said.
UNITED STATES
R. Kelly receives 30 years
R. Kelly on Wednesday was sentenced to 30 years in prison, following the multiplatinum R&B singer’s conviction for exploiting his stardom and wealth over decades to lure women and underage girls into his orbit for sex. US District Judge Ann Donnelly imposed the sentence in Brooklyn federal court. Kelly, 55, was convicted in September last year, following a five-and-a-half week trial that amplified accusations that had dogged the singer of the Grammy-winning I Believe I Can Fly since the early 2000s. Several women who had testified against Kelly spoke at the sentencing about how he had promised to mentor them and help them attain stardom, only to subject them to degrading sexual treatment and physical harm.
UNITED STATES
Woman shot pushing stroller
A 20-year-old woman pushing a baby stroller in New York on Wednesday was shot in the head and killed, the New York City Police Department said. She was taken to Metropolitan Hospital Center, where she died. Her child was unharmed, police said. “We are going to find the person who is guilty of this horrific crime. We are going to find him and bring him to justice,” New York Mayor Eric Adams told a news conference near the scene in Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The woman was shot once in the head by a shooter, dressed all in black, who approached her from behind, police said.
