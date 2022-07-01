Hipolito Tica had saved for decades to finally build himself a proper house in a working class neighborhood in Lima. His problem was what to do about “the neighbors” — as he called the centuries-old mummies buried below.
The mechanic had known they were there since the day in 1996 when he tried to dig a latrine on the lot, which is a few meters from the El Sauce archeological site on the eastern edge of the Peruvian capital.
Taking a break from hefting bricks, Tica said that he had been working to loosen the earth with a metal rod when the ground suddenly began to collapse.
Photo: AP
“I got out of there fast as a spider,” he said.
Tica found a flashlight and checked the hole that had opened at his feet, about 5m deep and 3m wide.
“I saw some bundles — the light was bright enough; they were funerary bundles,” he said.
He was not sure what to do, who to tell.
Like about 500,000 other people around the edges of Lima, he had just moved in, building a rudimentary adobe structure on the unoccupied lot without owning a title. So drawing the attention of authorities to an archeological find could cost him a home.
In spite of that, he said he broached word of the discovery to some archeologists who were excavating Incan ceramics from nearby streets where the city was installing water lines. He said they did not pay much attention. He did not press the issue.
So he decided to just coexist with “the neighbors.” He covered the hole with an old door, a carpet he pulled out of an old car and a layer of dirt.
“Nobody noticed the hole,” he said.
As the years passed, Tica and his neighbors gradually won rights to the property in their new neighborhood. He planned to build a house of brick and cement, and along with neighbors applied for water and sewage service — which required approval from the Peruvian Ministry of Culture and a local museum to ensure that they would not harm archeological remains.
There Tica, who had little formal schooling, began to learn about the Incas and other early Peruvian civilizations.
Building the house correctly would mean laying a foundation and filling in the hole where the bodies were buried.
“I was worried,” he said.
Friends told him to “just cover it, fill it with cement and you’re ready.”
However, he said that he “had a nagging worry that people in the future wouldn’t know anything about this area. Part of history is here.”
So he looked up an archeologist, Julio Abanto of the Ruricancho Cultural Institute, who was doing research in the area, and told him: “I have a burial and I want you to see it.”
Abanto and his team obtained government permission for an emergency dig.
The archeologist lowered himself into the hole with ropes and found three bundles, each of which contained more than one set of remains — it is not yet clear how many — belonging to a culture within the Incan empire more than 500 years ago.
One of the skeletons has a sort of crown, bits of copper and a silver bracelet, as well as a spoon-like implement used for coca leaf with an image of a bird pecking at the head of a fish. There were also shells of a sort of mollusk prized in the region.
Archeologists are still studying the finds, but Abanto said that they likely belonged to members of a local elite who had been conquered by the Incans.
Now the bricklayers helping Tica build the house chew coca leaf as they work — a common practice in the region — and sometimes bury a few leaves at the now filled-in burial site.
“In our city, it’s possible in these most casual ways to find surprising heritage that helps us reconstruct our local history,” Abanto said.
In this case, it was “a 21st century family living above another from 500 years ago.”
An uncrewed Chinese spacecraft has acquired imagery data covering all of Mars, including visuals of its south pole, after circling the planet more than 1,300 times since early last year, state media reported yesterday. The Tianwen-1 successfully reached the Red Planet in February last year on the country’s inaugural mission there. A robotic rover has since been deployed on the surface as an orbiter surveyed the planet from space. Among the images taken from space were China’s first photographs of the Martian south pole, where almost all of the planet’s water resources are locked. In 2018, an orbiting probe operated by the European
TRADE TALK: Xiao Qian said that Australia had fired the ‘first shot’ in deteriorating trade relations with China, but improvements were possible if Canberra takes action China’s new ambassador to Australia chided protesters who heckled him yesterday during a speech about the future of relations between the two countries. Xiao Qian (肖千), who has only been in the role since January, had just begun his speech at the University of Technology Sydney when the first protesters interjected, calling for freedom for Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong. The ambassador was repeatedly interrupted by sign-wielding protesters, some criticizing China’s treatment of the Uighur people as well as the university for inviting Xiao to speak. “People who are coming again and again to interrupt the process, that’s not expression of freedom of
QUARANTINE SHORTENED: A new protocol detailing risk levels and local policy responses would be ‘more scientific and accurate,’ a health agency spokesman said China’s revised COVID-19 guidelines, which cut a quarantine requirement in half for inbound travelers, also create a standardized policy for mass testing and lockdowns when cases of the disease flare, showing that the country still has a zero-tolerance approach to the virus. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) solidified the position during a trip to Wuhan, where the pathogen first emerged in 2019, saying that China is capable of achieving a “final victory” over the virus. The “zero COVID-19” policy is the most effective and economic approach for the country, Xi said during the trip on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported. The first
A former South Korean Navy SEAL turned YouTuber who risked jail time to leave Seoul and fight for Ukraine said it would have been a “crime” not to use his skills to help. Ken Rhee, a former special warfare officer, signed up at the Ukrainian embassy in Seoul the moment Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked for global volunteers and was fighting on the front lines near Kyiv by early March. To get there, he had to break South Korean law — Seoul banned its citizens from traveling to Ukraine, and Rhee, who was injured in a fall while leading a special operations