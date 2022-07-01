MPs should not bring babies into Commons: report

NO DEBATE: The review into the rules was ordered by the House of Commons speaker in November after an outcry over a Labour lawmaker being told not to bring her baby

The Guardian





Members of parliament (MPs) should not be allowed to bring babies into the UK House of Commons chamber during debates, a cross-party review has recommended after mounting “confusion” about the rules.

The procedure committee report was ordered amid an outcry over Labour backbencher Stella Creasy being told she could no longer bring her newborn son while making statements or asking questions in parliament.

The group ruled that lawmakers should not bring babies into the chamber or nearby Westminster Hall if they wanted to “observe, initiate, speak or intervene in proceedings.”

A video grab taken yesterday from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament’s Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows British lawmaker Stella Creasy speaking with her baby daughter in the chamber of the House of Commons in London on June 4. Photo: AFP / PRU

However, they said there should be a “degree of de facto discretion” that “should be exercised sparingly.” Creasy said this was not enough and railed at the “antiquated” rule remaining in place.

However, the committee did back the extension of proxy voting for “serious long-term illness.”

The review into the rules was ordered by House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle in November last year after Creasy was told she could no longer bring her son Pip, then-three months old, with her into the chamber.

The mother of two hoped the review would allow “parenting and politics to mix.”

Creasy was shocked when the Commons authorities e-mailed her rules prohibiting bringing children to debates after she took Pip into Westminster Hall.

Lawmakers described the boy “as good as gold” during the debate.

However, the committee’s report said it was a “longstanding practice” underpinned by previous rulings that “babies should not be present” during debates and question times.

They said there had been “several occasions” when lawmakers had brought babies into debates “without disruption,” but this had “contributed to some confusion and a gap” between the practice and the rules.

Many lawmakers were supportive of Creasy, with British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab saying he had “a lot of sympathy” for her and that he would not be distracted by a baby.

However, Conservative lawmaker Alicia Kearns said the chamber was “no place” for a baby.

Creasy said that she was “not surprised” by the recommendation, because the committee “didn’t speak to a single person outside parliament, despite many of us encouraging them to do so.”

“They don’t recognize who is put off parliament by its antiquated rules and approach to women who have children and the need to modernize,” she added.

“They are not alone in working like this — in the last year we’ve seen no progress on parliament having any form of adequate maternity or paternity policy in place, and no progress from IPSA [Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority] on providing proper maternity or paternity funding either,” she said.

“Change will only come when we start listening to those outside the status quo,” she said.