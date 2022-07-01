Members of parliament (MPs) should not be allowed to bring babies into the UK House of Commons chamber during debates, a cross-party review has recommended after mounting “confusion” about the rules.
The procedure committee report was ordered amid an outcry over Labour backbencher Stella Creasy being told she could no longer bring her newborn son while making statements or asking questions in parliament.
The group ruled that lawmakers should not bring babies into the chamber or nearby Westminster Hall if they wanted to “observe, initiate, speak or intervene in proceedings.”
Photo: AFP / PRU
However, they said there should be a “degree of de facto discretion” that “should be exercised sparingly.” Creasy said this was not enough and railed at the “antiquated” rule remaining in place.
However, the committee did back the extension of proxy voting for “serious long-term illness.”
The review into the rules was ordered by House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle in November last year after Creasy was told she could no longer bring her son Pip, then-three months old, with her into the chamber.
The mother of two hoped the review would allow “parenting and politics to mix.”
Creasy was shocked when the Commons authorities e-mailed her rules prohibiting bringing children to debates after she took Pip into Westminster Hall.
Lawmakers described the boy “as good as gold” during the debate.
However, the committee’s report said it was a “longstanding practice” underpinned by previous rulings that “babies should not be present” during debates and question times.
They said there had been “several occasions” when lawmakers had brought babies into debates “without disruption,” but this had “contributed to some confusion and a gap” between the practice and the rules.
Many lawmakers were supportive of Creasy, with British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab saying he had “a lot of sympathy” for her and that he would not be distracted by a baby.
However, Conservative lawmaker Alicia Kearns said the chamber was “no place” for a baby.
Creasy said that she was “not surprised” by the recommendation, because the committee “didn’t speak to a single person outside parliament, despite many of us encouraging them to do so.”
“They don’t recognize who is put off parliament by its antiquated rules and approach to women who have children and the need to modernize,” she added.
“They are not alone in working like this — in the last year we’ve seen no progress on parliament having any form of adequate maternity or paternity policy in place, and no progress from IPSA [Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority] on providing proper maternity or paternity funding either,” she said.
“Change will only come when we start listening to those outside the status quo,” she said.
An uncrewed Chinese spacecraft has acquired imagery data covering all of Mars, including visuals of its south pole, after circling the planet more than 1,300 times since early last year, state media reported yesterday. The Tianwen-1 successfully reached the Red Planet in February last year on the country’s inaugural mission there. A robotic rover has since been deployed on the surface as an orbiter surveyed the planet from space. Among the images taken from space were China’s first photographs of the Martian south pole, where almost all of the planet’s water resources are locked. In 2018, an orbiting probe operated by the European
TRADE TALK: Xiao Qian said that Australia had fired the ‘first shot’ in deteriorating trade relations with China, but improvements were possible if Canberra takes action China’s new ambassador to Australia chided protesters who heckled him yesterday during a speech about the future of relations between the two countries. Xiao Qian (肖千), who has only been in the role since January, had just begun his speech at the University of Technology Sydney when the first protesters interjected, calling for freedom for Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong. The ambassador was repeatedly interrupted by sign-wielding protesters, some criticizing China’s treatment of the Uighur people as well as the university for inviting Xiao to speak. “People who are coming again and again to interrupt the process, that’s not expression of freedom of
QUARANTINE SHORTENED: A new protocol detailing risk levels and local policy responses would be ‘more scientific and accurate,’ a health agency spokesman said China’s revised COVID-19 guidelines, which cut a quarantine requirement in half for inbound travelers, also create a standardized policy for mass testing and lockdowns when cases of the disease flare, showing that the country still has a zero-tolerance approach to the virus. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) solidified the position during a trip to Wuhan, where the pathogen first emerged in 2019, saying that China is capable of achieving a “final victory” over the virus. The “zero COVID-19” policy is the most effective and economic approach for the country, Xi said during the trip on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported. The first
A former South Korean Navy SEAL turned YouTuber who risked jail time to leave Seoul and fight for Ukraine said it would have been a “crime” not to use his skills to help. Ken Rhee, a former special warfare officer, signed up at the Ukrainian embassy in Seoul the moment Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked for global volunteers and was fighting on the front lines near Kyiv by early March. To get there, he had to break South Korean law — Seoul banned its citizens from traveling to Ukraine, and Rhee, who was injured in a fall while leading a special operations