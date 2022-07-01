Hindus start pilgrimage in embattled Kashmir

AP, SRINAGAR, India





Thousands of Hindu devotees yesterday began an annual pilgrimage through mountain passes and meadows to an icy Himalayan cave in Indian-controlled Kashmir amid heavy security in the Muslim-majority region.

Officials said that pilgrims face heightened threat of attacks from rebels fighting against Indian rule.

They for the first time tagged devotees with a wireless tracking system. They have also deployed drones for surveillance.

Soldiers stand guard in Chandanwari, India, yesterday as Hindu devotees began an annual pilgrimage to a cave in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Photo: AP

The religious activity has in the past few decades been the target of attacks by suspected Muslim rebels who accuse India of using it to reinforce its grip on the disputed region.

This year’s pilgrimage comes after two years of suspension because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The worshipers early yesterday began their arduous trek through forested mountain passes with a view on snowy peaks. Some rode horses or wooden litters carried by porters. Some chanted religious hymns on their way to pray at the hallowed mountain cave’s Amarnath shrine, where Hindus worship Lingam, a naturally formed ice stalagmite inside the cave, as an incarnation of Shiva, the Hindu god of destruction and regeneration.

In massive security arrangements, tens of thousands of police, and soldiers carrying automatic rifles and wearing flak jackets, have been deployed to guard the pilgrimage. They have set up checkpoints, barricades and temporary camps along the routes leading to the cave.

Rebels fighting for decades against Indian rule in Kashmir accuse Hindu-majority India of using the pilgrimage as a political statement to bolster its claim over the disputed Himalayan region.

Since 1989, the pilgrimage has been targeted by rebels who have been fighting for Kashmir’s independence from India or its merger with Pakistan.

In 2017, assailants sprayed bullets at a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims in the region, killing at least seven people and injuring 19 while they were returning from the shrine.

The Indian government blamed Muslim rebels for the attack.

However, separatist leaders accused Indian intelligence agencies of carrying out such attacks to sabotage Muslims’ struggle for self-determination.

Many Kashmiri Muslims have long complained that the government curbs their religious freedom on the pretext of law and order, while promoting and patronizing the Hindu pilgrimage.

At least 50 pilgrims have been killed in three dozen attacks blamed on militants in past three decades.

However, hundreds have died due to exhaustion and exposure in harsh weather during journeys in the icy mountains.

Hundreds of thousands of Hindus from across India typically take part in the pilgrimage, which lasts up to 45 days. This year, officials expect nearly 1 million visitors after the two-year gap in the annual endeavor.

Worshipers approach the Amarnath cave on two routes: a traditional one via the southern hill resort of Pahalgam that takes three days, or a one-day journey through northeastern Baltal.

Some also use helicopter services to pay quick obeisance.

The cave, at 4,115m above sea level, is covered with snow most of the year, except a short period in summer when it is open for the pilgrims.

The pilgrimage concludes on Aug. 11, a full-moon night that Hindus say commemorates Shiva revealing the secret of the creation of the universe.