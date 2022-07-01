New Zealand’s government has declared that US far-right groups the Proud Boys and The Base are terrorist organizations.
The two groups join 18 others, including the Islamic State group, that have been given an official terrorist designation, making it illegal in New Zealand to fund, recruit or participate in the groups, and obligating authorities to take action against them.
The US organizations are not known to be active in New Zealand, although the South Pacific nation has become more attuned to threats from the far right after a white supremacist shot and killed 51 Muslim worshipers at two Christchurch mosques in 2019.
The New Zealand massacre inspired other white supremacists around the world, including a white gunman who killed 10 black people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.
The US Department of State only lists foreign groups as terrorist entities, but the Proud Boys were last year named a terrorist group in Canada, while The Base had previously been declared a terrorist group in Britain, Canada and Australia.
In a 29-page explanation of the Proud Boys designation published yesterday, New Zealand authorities said the group’s involvement in the violent attack on the US Capitol building on Jan. 6 last year amounted to an act of terrorism.
In making its case against The Base, New Zealand authorities said a key goal of the group was to “train a cadre of extremists capable of accelerationist violence.”
The statement said founder Rinaldo Nazzaro “has repetitively counselled members online about violence, the acquisition of weapons, and actions to accelerate the collapse of the US government and survive the consequent period of chaos and violence.”
