UNITED STATES

Maxwell jailed for 20 years

Ghislaine Maxwell was on Tuesday sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping the sex offender and globetrotting financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls. The British socialite, 60, was convicted in December last year for recruiting and grooming four girls to have sexual encounters with Epstein, then her boyfriend, between 1994 and 2004. US Circuit Judge Alison Nathan read the sentence at a hearing in Manhattan federal court. Prosecutors last week called Maxwell’s conduct “shockingly predatory” and said she deserved to spend at least 30 years behind bars for the five charges on which she was convicted, based on their interpretation of federal sentencing guidelines.

PUERTO RICO

Pot greenhouse found

Police said they raided the island’s largest hydroponic marijuana greenhouse on Tuesday, with nearly 2,000 plants being grown in a former addiction treatment center. Police Commissioner Antonio Lopez Figueroa said officers discovered the greenhouse in the northern town of Carolina, just east of the capital, San Juan, after receiving a complaint about possible human trafficking. He said no one was found inside the three-story building. Officials said the plants were nearly 2m tall, and that additional marijuana had been packed and was ready for distribution. They said they also found weapons at the site.

UNITED STATES

Kathy Salvi wins primary

Kathy Salvi, a suburban Chicago personal injury lawyer, on Tuesday won the Republican nomination for the US Senate in Illinois, topping a field of seven candidates. Salvi, 63, of Mundelein, is to take on first-term incumbent Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth in November. Duckworth, a veteran of the Iraq War, is highly popular and was unopposed in the primary. She would be the clear favorite as she seeks a second term in November in a place where Democrats control all statewide offices and voters twice rejected former president Donald Trump by double digits.

UNITED STATES

Fire threatens 500 buildings

A wildfire that erupted in northern California forced evacuations as it threatened about 500 homes and other buildings on Tuesday, authorities said. The Rices Fire erupted at about 2pm near the Yuba River in Nevada County and had spread to more than 202 hectares by nightfall, Unit Chief Brian Estes of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. The flames also threatened power lines, water delivery systems and a state park, Estes said. The rural area is in the Sierra Nevada, northeast of Sacramento and about halfway between the state capital and the Nevada border.

CANADA

Two killed in bank robbery

Two suspected bank robbers were killed on Tuesday during a shoot-out with police in the country’s west that left six officers injured, local authorities said, adding that a possible third suspect was still missing. “This remains an ongoing police incident with the heavy police presence in the area,” Saanich Police Chief Dean Duthie told a news conference. At about 11am, two armed suspects entered a bank in Saanich, a city of about 114,000 outside the British Columbia capital, Victoria, police said in a statement. “Multiple officers responded to the scene and encountered the armed suspects who fired at police. Two suspects were shot by police and died at the scene,” the statement said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Defense spending rising

Defense spending is projected to reach 2.3 percent of GDP this year due to increased military support for Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion, the government said in a statement late on Tuesday. The estimate came after Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace called for more funding, saying the nation must bolster its defense investment to tackle threats not only from Russia, but from China and other countries. Wallace has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to increase the defense budget to 2.5 percent of GDP by 2028, a Talk TV report said. The new projection would be above NATO’s estimate that it would spend 2.12 percent of GDP on defense this year, and higher than an estimated 2.26 percent last year.

UNITED KINGDOM

Putin playing macho: PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have started the war in Ukraine if he was a woman, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. “If Putin was a woman, which he obviously isn’t, but if he were, I really don’t think he would’ve embarked on a crazy, macho war of invasion and violence in the way that he has,” Johnson told German broadcaster ZDF on Tuesday evening. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is “a perfect example of toxic masculinity,” he said, calling for better education for girls around the world and for “more women in positions of power.” Johnson said that “of course people want the war to end,” but for the moment “there’s no deal available. Putin isn’t making an offer of peace.” Western allies must support Ukraine to put it in the best possible strategic position in the event that peace negotiations with Moscow become possible, he added.

ETHIOPIA

Child marriages surge

The worst drought in 40 years is reversing decades of progress made in combating child marriage and female genital mutilation across swathes of the nation, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said yesterday. In the first four months of this year child marriages nearly tripled in Somali Province compared with a year earlier and, on average, more than doubled across three provinces, it said, citing local data. Impoverished families are exchanging female children for dowries and because “it’s one less mouth to feed for the family,” Andy Brooks, UNICEF’s child protection adviser for eastern and southern Africa, said in an interview. “These are not decisions families are taking lightly.” Girls as young as 12 are being forced to marry men five times their age and there is also an increase in female genital mutilation, which he said is a prerequisite for marriage. Prior to this year’s surge, 40 percent of girls in the region were getting married under the age of 18, compared with 70 percent three decades ago. Now that progress is being undone at the same time that schools are closing and millions of children are dropping out.

WEST BANK

Palestinian killed by army

Israeli troops early yesterday shot dead a Palestinian during clashes in the hotspot town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian and Israeli officials said. Mohammad Marei, 25, died from a bullet wound to the chest, the Palestinian health ministry said. The Palestinians’ official Wafa news agency said he was killed during an Israeli raid in the town. The Israeli army said it conducted overnight “counterterrorism activities” in several West Bank locations. In Jenin, Palestinian gunmen opened fire on troops, the army said. “A number of suspects also hurled explosive devices at soldiers, who responded with fire. A hit was identified,” it added.