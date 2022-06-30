UNITED STATES
Maxwell jailed for 20 years
Ghislaine Maxwell was on Tuesday sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping the sex offender and globetrotting financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls. The British socialite, 60, was convicted in December last year for recruiting and grooming four girls to have sexual encounters with Epstein, then her boyfriend, between 1994 and 2004. US Circuit Judge Alison Nathan read the sentence at a hearing in Manhattan federal court. Prosecutors last week called Maxwell’s conduct “shockingly predatory” and said she deserved to spend at least 30 years behind bars for the five charges on which she was convicted, based on their interpretation of federal sentencing guidelines.
PUERTO RICO
Pot greenhouse found
Police said they raided the island’s largest hydroponic marijuana greenhouse on Tuesday, with nearly 2,000 plants being grown in a former addiction treatment center. Police Commissioner Antonio Lopez Figueroa said officers discovered the greenhouse in the northern town of Carolina, just east of the capital, San Juan, after receiving a complaint about possible human trafficking. He said no one was found inside the three-story building. Officials said the plants were nearly 2m tall, and that additional marijuana had been packed and was ready for distribution. They said they also found weapons at the site.
UNITED STATES
Kathy Salvi wins primary
Kathy Salvi, a suburban Chicago personal injury lawyer, on Tuesday won the Republican nomination for the US Senate in Illinois, topping a field of seven candidates. Salvi, 63, of Mundelein, is to take on first-term incumbent Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth in November. Duckworth, a veteran of the Iraq War, is highly popular and was unopposed in the primary. She would be the clear favorite as she seeks a second term in November in a place where Democrats control all statewide offices and voters twice rejected former president Donald Trump by double digits.
UNITED STATES
Fire threatens 500 buildings
A wildfire that erupted in northern California forced evacuations as it threatened about 500 homes and other buildings on Tuesday, authorities said. The Rices Fire erupted at about 2pm near the Yuba River in Nevada County and had spread to more than 202 hectares by nightfall, Unit Chief Brian Estes of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. The flames also threatened power lines, water delivery systems and a state park, Estes said. The rural area is in the Sierra Nevada, northeast of Sacramento and about halfway between the state capital and the Nevada border.
CANADA
Two killed in bank robbery
Two suspected bank robbers were killed on Tuesday during a shoot-out with police in the country’s west that left six officers injured, local authorities said, adding that a possible third suspect was still missing. “This remains an ongoing police incident with the heavy police presence in the area,” Saanich Police Chief Dean Duthie told a news conference. At about 11am, two armed suspects entered a bank in Saanich, a city of about 114,000 outside the British Columbia capital, Victoria, police said in a statement. “Multiple officers responded to the scene and encountered the armed suspects who fired at police. Two suspects were shot by police and died at the scene,” the statement said.
UNITED KINGDOM
Defense spending rising
Defense spending is projected to reach 2.3 percent of GDP this year due to increased military support for Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion, the government said in a statement late on Tuesday. The estimate came after Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace called for more funding, saying the nation must bolster its defense investment to tackle threats not only from Russia, but from China and other countries. Wallace has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to increase the defense budget to 2.5 percent of GDP by 2028, a Talk TV report said. The new projection would be above NATO’s estimate that it would spend 2.12 percent of GDP on defense this year, and higher than an estimated 2.26 percent last year.
UNITED KINGDOM
Putin playing macho: PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have started the war in Ukraine if he was a woman, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. “If Putin was a woman, which he obviously isn’t, but if he were, I really don’t think he would’ve embarked on a crazy, macho war of invasion and violence in the way that he has,” Johnson told German broadcaster ZDF on Tuesday evening. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is “a perfect example of toxic masculinity,” he said, calling for better education for girls around the world and for “more women in positions of power.” Johnson said that “of course people want the war to end,” but for the moment “there’s no deal available. Putin isn’t making an offer of peace.” Western allies must support Ukraine to put it in the best possible strategic position in the event that peace negotiations with Moscow become possible, he added.
ETHIOPIA
Child marriages surge
The worst drought in 40 years is reversing decades of progress made in combating child marriage and female genital mutilation across swathes of the nation, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said yesterday. In the first four months of this year child marriages nearly tripled in Somali Province compared with a year earlier and, on average, more than doubled across three provinces, it said, citing local data. Impoverished families are exchanging female children for dowries and because “it’s one less mouth to feed for the family,” Andy Brooks, UNICEF’s child protection adviser for eastern and southern Africa, said in an interview. “These are not decisions families are taking lightly.” Girls as young as 12 are being forced to marry men five times their age and there is also an increase in female genital mutilation, which he said is a prerequisite for marriage. Prior to this year’s surge, 40 percent of girls in the region were getting married under the age of 18, compared with 70 percent three decades ago. Now that progress is being undone at the same time that schools are closing and millions of children are dropping out.
WEST BANK
Palestinian killed by army
Israeli troops early yesterday shot dead a Palestinian during clashes in the hotspot town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian and Israeli officials said. Mohammad Marei, 25, died from a bullet wound to the chest, the Palestinian health ministry said. The Palestinians’ official Wafa news agency said he was killed during an Israeli raid in the town. The Israeli army said it conducted overnight “counterterrorism activities” in several West Bank locations. In Jenin, Palestinian gunmen opened fire on troops, the army said. “A number of suspects also hurled explosive devices at soldiers, who responded with fire. A hit was identified,” it added.
An uncrewed Chinese spacecraft has acquired imagery data covering all of Mars, including visuals of its south pole, after circling the planet more than 1,300 times since early last year, state media reported yesterday. The Tianwen-1 successfully reached the Red Planet in February last year on the country’s inaugural mission there. A robotic rover has since been deployed on the surface as an orbiter surveyed the planet from space. Among the images taken from space were China’s first photographs of the Martian south pole, where almost all of the planet’s water resources are locked. In 2018, an orbiting probe operated by the European
FEELING THREATENED: The first military commission under Kim Jong-un’s leadership to last longer than a day is a sign of a growing escalatory doctrine, an analyst said North Korea discussed assigning additional duties to its frontline army units at a key military meeting, state media said yesterday, suggesting that the country might deploy battlefield nuclear weapons targeting South Korea along the rivals’ tense border. The discussion comes as South Korean officials said North Korea has finished preparations for its first nuclear test in five years, as part of possible efforts to build a warhead to be mounted on short-range weapons capable of hitting targets in South Korea. During an ongoing meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party on Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and
TRADE TALK: Xiao Qian said that Australia had fired the ‘first shot’ in deteriorating trade relations with China, but improvements were possible if Canberra takes action China’s new ambassador to Australia chided protesters who heckled him yesterday during a speech about the future of relations between the two countries. Xiao Qian (肖千), who has only been in the role since January, had just begun his speech at the University of Technology Sydney when the first protesters interjected, calling for freedom for Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong. The ambassador was repeatedly interrupted by sign-wielding protesters, some criticizing China’s treatment of the Uighur people as well as the university for inviting Xiao to speak. “People who are coming again and again to interrupt the process, that’s not expression of freedom of
A former South Korean Navy SEAL turned YouTuber who risked jail time to leave Seoul and fight for Ukraine said it would have been a “crime” not to use his skills to help. Ken Rhee, a former special warfare officer, signed up at the Ukrainian embassy in Seoul the moment Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked for global volunteers and was fighting on the front lines near Kyiv by early March. To get there, he had to break South Korean law — Seoul banned its citizens from traveling to Ukraine, and Rhee, who was injured in a fall while leading a special operations