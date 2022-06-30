The cost of buying insurance protection against mass shootings has spiked more than 10 percent in the US this year following a string of deadly events, insurers said.
The US witnessed 293 mass shootings so far this year, according to a report by the Gun Violence Archive that defines them as any event involving the shooting of four or more people other than the assailant.
That compares with 309 in the same period last year, but is sharply up from 240 in 2020.
Demand for such insurance has risen following recent shootings, including the murder of 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school last month, the US’ worst school shooting in nearly a decade.
Active shooter insurance typically covers victim lawsuits, building repairs, legal fees, medical expenses and trauma counseling.
“The number of inquiries we’ve been receiving over the last few weeks have definitely spiked ... we haven’t been as busy as this ever before,” said Chris Parker, head of political violence and deadly weapons protection at Lloyd’s of London insurer Beazley.
Parker said the insurer had seen a 25 percent jump in revenue so far this year for its deadly weapon policy, with a 30 to 35 percent jump in inquiries and a 10 to 15 percent increase in rates, driven by the rising number and severity of gun attacks.
He said clients were now buying insurance to cover themselves for US$5 million to US$10 million in losses, compared with US$1 million to US$3 million four years ago.
Policyholders typically can pay tens of thousands of dollars for US$1 million in coverage. Beazley’s clients include schools, municipalities, houses of worship, bars and restaurants.
Other buyers include organizers of events such as marathons, rodeos, livestock shows, concerts, Fourth of July parties and Pride marches.
Beazley is one of the biggest players in the space along with other Lloyd’s of London insurers, sources said.
There has been an uptick in violent attacks at hospitals and healthcare institutions as families of people who lost their lives to the COVID-19 pandemic look for someone to blame, insurers said.
Inflation is also seen as a driver of violent acts as the cost of living rises.
Chris Kirby, head of political violence coverage at insurer Optio, said demand for the insurance typically rises after major attacks.
“This was the case post 9/11, and was the same following the rioting and violent civil disturbances that have taken place over the last few years in the US, and we are seeing the same increase in demand following the recent spate of mass shootings,” Kirby said.
Church Mutual, a leading insurer of religious organizations in the US, said it had seen a 10 to 15 percent rise in inquiries about armed intruder and mass shootings, and an increase in requests for services.
