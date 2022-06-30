Ukrainians President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday accused Russia of becoming “a terrorist” state carrying out “daily terrorist acts” and urged Moscow’s expulsion from the UN.
In a virtual address to the UN Security Council, Zelenskiy urged the world body to establish an international tribunal to investigate “the actions of Russian occupiers on Ukrainian soil” and to hold the country accountable.
“We need to act urgently to do everything to make Russia stop the killing spree,” Zelenskiy said, adding that otherwise, Russia’s “terrorist activity” would spread to other European countries and Asia, singling out the Baltic states, Poland, Moldova and Kazakhstan.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“What is punished at the level of specific criminals and criminal organizations must not go unpunished at the level of a state that has become a terrorist,” he said. “Daily terrorist acts. No days off. They work as terrorists every day.”
In urging Russia’s ouster from the 193-member UN, Zelenskiy cited Article 6 of the UN Charter, which states that a member “which has persistently violated the principles contained in the present Charter may be expelled from the organization by the General Assembly upon the recommendation of the Security Council.”
However, Russia’s expulsion is virtually impossible because, as a permanent council member, Russia would be able to use its veto to block any attempt to oust it.
Photo: AFP
Ukraine called the council meeting after Russia’s recent upsurge in attacks ,including Monday’s fiery airstrike on a crowded shopping mall in the central city of Kremenchuk that Zelenskiy said killed at least 18 people and wounded 30 others.
“Dozens are missing” and body fragments have been found including hands and feet, he said, adding that unfortunately there might be more victims.
The Ukrainian leader began his speech listing Russia’s attacks in recent days and giving the first names and ages of many of the victims. He ended his address asking the 15 Security Council members and others in the chamber to stand in silent tribute to commemorate the “tens of thousands” of Ukrainian children and adults killed in the war.
All members rose, including Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyansky.
When he took the floor later, Polyansky protested against giving Zelenskiy a second opportunity to address the council, a decision by Albania, which holds the council presidency this month.
He said the Ukrainian president’s video address contravened the council’s traditions and existing practices, which state that leaders who wish to speak to the council must be present in the chamber.
“The UN Security Council should not be turned into a platform for a remote PR campaign from president Zelenskiy in order to get more weapons from participants at the NATO summit,” which started on Tuesday in Madrid, Polyansky said.
He claimed that there was no Russian strike on the shopping center in Kremenchuk, saying Russian precision weapons struck hangars in the Kremenchuk road machinery plant that contained weapons and ammunition from the US and Europe destined for Ukrainian troops in eastern Donbass.
The shopping center was some distance away, but the detonation of ammunition “created a fire which then spread to the shopping center,” Polyansky said.
