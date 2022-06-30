The leaders of South Korea and Japan had a brief chat on the sidelines of a NATO summit, a rare conversation between neighbors — often at loggerheads over their shared history — who have not had a formal summit since 2019.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol spoke for a few minutes at a dinner hosted by King Felipe of Spain on Tuesday, their governments said.
The two Asian leaders are attending the summit in Madrid and were to have a meeting with US President Joe Biden yesterday to discuss security threats.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Kishida told Yoon that he hoped the South Korean leader would work to restore “extremely severe” relations, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
Yoon wished Kishida good luck in an upcoming legislative election, adding that he is ready to set off on a more “future-oriented” path by promptly resolving bilateral issues once the July 10 vote for the Japanese National Diet’s House of Councilors is over, the presidential office in Seoul said.
It was their first in-person conversation as leaders.
There are no plans for the two to have a formal bilateral meeting at the summit, which they are attending to show their support for the military alliance as it tries to aid Ukraine in its battle against invading Russian forces.
Yoon, a conservative who took office in May, has said he is looking to repair ties with Japan and backs regional security policies in line with those of Kishida’s government.
Then-Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe in December 2019 held a 45-minute meeting with Yoon’s predecessor, South Korean president Moon Jae-in, in Chengdu, China.
Japan’s next prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, had a brief talk with Moon in June last year at a G7 meeting in Britain, but they never had a formal summit.
