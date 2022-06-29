NATO is to boost high-readiness forces to “well over 300,000” troops as they strengthen their defenses in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.
Leaders from the US-led military alliance are to meet in Madrid this week for what Stoltenberg said would be a “transformative” summit as it grapples with the fallout of Moscow’s invasion of its pro-Western neighbor.
Stoltenberg said allies would bolster some of their battle group formations along NATO’s eastern flank “up to brigade level” — tactical units of about 3,000 to 5,000 troops — and ratchet up high-readiness numbers to “well over 300,000.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
In addition, more heavy weaponry, including air defense systems, would be shifted forwards and forces preassigned to defend specific NATO members on the alliance’s exposed eastern edge.
“This constitutes the biggest overhaul of our collective defense and deterrence since the Cold War,” Stoltenberg said.
NATO currently has a high-readiness force of about 40,000 troops under its command, but the more than 300,000 troops are expected to form a larger pool that the alliance could tap into in the case of an emergency.
A NATO official said the new system would be in place next year and improve the alliance’s “ability to respond at very short notice for any contingency” with land, sea, air and cyberassets.
Stoltenberg also said leaders would agree to bolster NATO’s essential support to embattled Ukraine, whose President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was set to call in via videoconference.
That package would include “substantial deliveries” of equipment such as secure communications, anti-drone systems and fuel, and help Ukraine over the longer term to pivot to using more advanced NATO-standard arms.
This support is separate from weaponry that NATO members — spearheaded by the US — are already funneling to Ukraine, including anti-tank rockets, artillery and air defense systems to help it hold back Russia’s onslaught.
Jittery leaders in the Baltics have pushed for major and permanent troop deployments that could stop the Kremlin’s forces at NATO’s border.
Germany has said it would take the lead on a new brigade in Lithuania — where it already has forces — but most of those troops would be permanently stationed back on home soil.
The British minister of defence has said that the UK would likely propose a similar setup for Estonia — where it commands the existing battle group.
Stoltenberg said he expected other allies to announce forces dedicated to protecting specific eastern members at the summit that was to start yesterday.
FEELING THREATENED: The first military commission under Kim Jong-un’s leadership to last longer than a day is a sign of a growing escalatory doctrine, an analyst said North Korea discussed assigning additional duties to its frontline army units at a key military meeting, state media said yesterday, suggesting that the country might deploy battlefield nuclear weapons targeting South Korea along the rivals’ tense border. The discussion comes as South Korean officials said North Korea has finished preparations for its first nuclear test in five years, as part of possible efforts to build a warhead to be mounted on short-range weapons capable of hitting targets in South Korea. During an ongoing meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party on Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and
TRADE TALK: Xiao Qian said that Australia had fired the ‘first shot’ in deteriorating trade relations with China, but improvements were possible if Canberra takes action China’s new ambassador to Australia chided protesters who heckled him yesterday during a speech about the future of relations between the two countries. Xiao Qian (肖千), who has only been in the role since January, had just begun his speech at the University of Technology Sydney when the first protesters interjected, calling for freedom for Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong. The ambassador was repeatedly interrupted by sign-wielding protesters, some criticizing China’s treatment of the Uighur people as well as the university for inviting Xiao to speak. “People who are coming again and again to interrupt the process, that’s not expression of freedom of
A former South Korean Navy SEAL turned YouTuber who risked jail time to leave Seoul and fight for Ukraine said it would have been a “crime” not to use his skills to help. Ken Rhee, a former special warfare officer, signed up at the Ukrainian embassy in Seoul the moment Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked for global volunteers and was fighting on the front lines near Kyiv by early March. To get there, he had to break South Korean law — Seoul banned its citizens from traveling to Ukraine, and Rhee, who was injured in a fall while leading a special operations
Indonesian President and G20 Chairman Joko Widodo yesterday set off to Europe where he said he plans to visit Russia and Ukraine and meet with the countries’ leaders to urge peace talks. Widodo departed for Germany to attend the G7 summit as a guest yesterday and today, after which he plans to go to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. “The mission is to ask ... President Zelenskiy to open a dialogue forum for peace, to build peace because the war has to be stopped,” Widodo told a news conference in Jakarta. The two leaders would also discuss the