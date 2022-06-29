NATO to boost high-readiness forces to 300,000

AFP, BRUSSELS





NATO is to boost high-readiness forces to “well over 300,000” troops as they strengthen their defenses in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

Leaders from the US-led military alliance are to meet in Madrid this week for what Stoltenberg said would be a “transformative” summit as it grapples with the fallout of Moscow’s invasion of its pro-Western neighbor.

Stoltenberg said allies would bolster some of their battle group formations along NATO’s eastern flank “up to brigade level” — tactical units of about 3,000 to 5,000 troops — and ratchet up high-readiness numbers to “well over 300,000.”

NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, participates during the `NATO Public Forum` summit in Madrid, Spain, 28 June 2022. Heads of State and Government from NATO`s member countries and key partners are gathering in Madrid to discuss important issues facing the Alliance and endorse NATO`s new Strategic Concept, the Organization said. Photo: EPA-EFE

In addition, more heavy weaponry, including air defense systems, would be shifted forwards and forces preassigned to defend specific NATO members on the alliance’s exposed eastern edge.

“This constitutes the biggest overhaul of our collective defense and deterrence since the Cold War,” Stoltenberg said.

NATO currently has a high-readiness force of about 40,000 troops under its command, but the more than 300,000 troops are expected to form a larger pool that the alliance could tap into in the case of an emergency.

A NATO official said the new system would be in place next year and improve the alliance’s “ability to respond at very short notice for any contingency” with land, sea, air and cyberassets.

Stoltenberg also said leaders would agree to bolster NATO’s essential support to embattled Ukraine, whose President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was set to call in via videoconference.

That package would include “substantial deliveries” of equipment such as secure communications, anti-drone systems and fuel, and help Ukraine over the longer term to pivot to using more advanced NATO-standard arms.

This support is separate from weaponry that NATO members — spearheaded by the US — are already funneling to Ukraine, including anti-tank rockets, artillery and air defense systems to help it hold back Russia’s onslaught.

Jittery leaders in the Baltics have pushed for major and permanent troop deployments that could stop the Kremlin’s forces at NATO’s border.

Germany has said it would take the lead on a new brigade in Lithuania — where it already has forces — but most of those troops would be permanently stationed back on home soil.

The British minister of defence has said that the UK would likely propose a similar setup for Estonia — where it commands the existing battle group.

Stoltenberg said he expected other allies to announce forces dedicated to protecting specific eastern members at the summit that was to start yesterday.