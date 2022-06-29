In Kenya, nearly a decade of mangrove restoration

AP





The village of Gazi Bay on Kenya’s coast, only 55km south of bustling Mombasa and tucked away from the country’s well-trodden tourism circuit, has gained traction over the past few years as a model for restoring and tending the carbon-capturing mangrove trees that now crowd its green shoreline.

Nestled between sandy beaches, still waters and coconut palms, a project called Mikoko Pamoja — Swahili for “mangroves together” — has for nearly a decade quietly plodded away, conserving more than 100 hectares of mangroves, while simultaneously planting new seedlings.

About 4,000 new mangroves are planted each year, steadily swelling Gazi Bay’s forests.

Guni Mazeras, 62, casts a fishing net near mangrove trees in Vanga, Kenya, on June 13. Photo: AP

These marine ecosystems capture more carbon dioxide than typical terrestrial forests, making them attractive funding prospects for faraway governments and businesses looking to offset their greenhouse gas emissions.

While carbon offsets receive a mixed response from environmentalists, the source of consistent funding has sustained the livelihoods of those involved in the project and residents of the surrounding coastal villages.

Community wages have gone up and resources for locals have improved.

“We have been able to buy furniture for a dispensary and we have also been able to buy some books for schools,” Mikoko Pamoja assistant project coordinator Kassim Juma said.

With deliberate conservation, comes natural perks.

Fishers casting nets in nearby shallow waters have seen an abundance of species return to the mangrove-laden shores, now a breeding ground for fish flourishing in the expanded habitat.

Project leaders hail the benefits of cleaner air for people who live in or near the forests.

Now entering its 10th year, the award-winning project has inspired other nations to follow suit.

Mangrove forests across Africa have been destroyed due to coastal development, logging or fish farming, making coastal communities more vulnerable to flooding and rising sea levels.

For those living under Mikoko Pamoja’s mangrove umbrella, many of those concerns have, at least partially, subsided.