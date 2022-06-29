North Korea yesterday said that it is making all-out efforts to prevent potential damage caused by heavy rains this week that outside observers worry could aggravate the country’s economic hardships amid a COVID-19 outbreak.
Summer floods in North Korea, one of the poorest countries in Asia, often cause serious damage to its agricultural and other sectors because of its troubled drainage and deforestation.
Typhoons and torrential rains in 2020 were among the difficulties that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said had created “multiple crises” at home, along with pandemic-related restrictions and UN sanctions.
North Korea’s weather authorities predicted that this year’s rainy season would start late this month and issued alerts for torrential downpour in most of its regions from Monday through today.
The North’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) yesterday reported that authorities in the North’s central and southwestern regions are mobilizing resources to cope with possible flood-related damage.
Officials and workers there were engaging in work to protect crops, factory equipment, power plant facilities and fishing boats from heavy rains, KCNA reported.
The country’s anti-disaster agency was reviewing readiness of emergency workers and medical staff, it said.
KCNA said North Korean officials are urging people to abide by pandemic-related restrictions during the country’s monsoon season.
More than 106,000 medical workers and hygienic workers have been ready to deal with potential major health issues caused by flooding, they said.
