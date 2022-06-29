Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese yesterday warned the Chinese government to heed the lessons of Russia’s “strategic failure” in Ukraine as he heads to Europe for a meeting of NATO leaders.
In an interview with the Australian Financial Review, conducted en route to Spain for the NATO meeting, Albanese said that the Ukraine invasion had brought democratic nations together, “whether they be members of NATO, or non-members such as Australia.”
When asked what message the Chinese government should take from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, particularly for its ambitions toward Taiwan, Albanese said the war “had shown attempts to impose change by force on a sovereign country meet resistance.”
Photo: AFP
Albanese’s latest comments come at a time when Australia and China are tentatively exploring restarting diplomatic engagement under the Albanese government, which was sworn in just over a month ago after winning at the polls last month.
However, there are still a large number of points of diplomatic tension between the countries, including Beijing’s growing presence in the Pacific, punitive measures placed by China on Australian exports and the detention of two prominent Chinese Australians.
Albanese is to join the leaders of three other Asia-Pacific nations — Japan, South Korea and New Zealand — at the NATO summit in Spain, before flying to Paris for a meeting to work on mending ties with French President Emmanuel Macron.
The Australian leader has been invited to visit Ukraine by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, but has not yet confirmed whether he will make the trip.
At a news conference on Monday after landing in Madrid, Albanese confirmed that he had spoken to Solomon Islands’ Prime Minister Manesseh Sogavare for the first time since taking power.
The Australian leader said that it was a “very constructive” discussion.
FEELING THREATENED: The first military commission under Kim Jong-un’s leadership to last longer than a day is a sign of a growing escalatory doctrine, an analyst said North Korea discussed assigning additional duties to its frontline army units at a key military meeting, state media said yesterday, suggesting that the country might deploy battlefield nuclear weapons targeting South Korea along the rivals’ tense border. The discussion comes as South Korean officials said North Korea has finished preparations for its first nuclear test in five years, as part of possible efforts to build a warhead to be mounted on short-range weapons capable of hitting targets in South Korea. During an ongoing meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party on Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and
TRADE TALK: Xiao Qian said that Australia had fired the ‘first shot’ in deteriorating trade relations with China, but improvements were possible if Canberra takes action China’s new ambassador to Australia chided protesters who heckled him yesterday during a speech about the future of relations between the two countries. Xiao Qian (肖千), who has only been in the role since January, had just begun his speech at the University of Technology Sydney when the first protesters interjected, calling for freedom for Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong. The ambassador was repeatedly interrupted by sign-wielding protesters, some criticizing China’s treatment of the Uighur people as well as the university for inviting Xiao to speak. “People who are coming again and again to interrupt the process, that’s not expression of freedom of
A former South Korean Navy SEAL turned YouTuber who risked jail time to leave Seoul and fight for Ukraine said it would have been a “crime” not to use his skills to help. Ken Rhee, a former special warfare officer, signed up at the Ukrainian embassy in Seoul the moment Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked for global volunteers and was fighting on the front lines near Kyiv by early March. To get there, he had to break South Korean law — Seoul banned its citizens from traveling to Ukraine, and Rhee, who was injured in a fall while leading a special operations
Indonesian President and G20 Chairman Joko Widodo yesterday set off to Europe where he said he plans to visit Russia and Ukraine and meet with the countries’ leaders to urge peace talks. Widodo departed for Germany to attend the G7 summit as a guest yesterday and today, after which he plans to go to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. “The mission is to ask ... President Zelenskiy to open a dialogue forum for peace, to build peace because the war has to be stopped,” Widodo told a news conference in Jakarta. The two leaders would also discuss the