The Ecuadoran National Assembly on Sunday postponed a vote on whether to impeach market-friendly President Guillermo Lasso until Tuesday after he announced fuel price cuts in a bid to appease protesters.
The National Assembly ended a second consecutive night of debate over Lasso’s future in office without voting. The conservative former banker’s political struggles followed two weeks of violent protests across the country over fuel prices and the high cost of living.
Leftist opposition Citizen Revolution Movement party, which is close to former president Rafael Correa, is seeking to remove Lasso on grounds that the country is facing a severe crisis, a constitutional provision that allows for the president’s impeachment.
Photo: Reuters
While the group leads Ecuador’s fractured assembly with 47 seats, it is unclear whether the motion will reach the 92 votes needed to oust Lasso.
Lasso, who took office a year ago, is grappling with unrest as protesters led by indigenous groups have paralyzed parts of the country and threaten oil production since the middle of the month. The protesters demand a reduction in fuel prices, a moratorium on new oil and mining projects, and halting plans to privatize government assets.
The president on Sunday night moved to try to appease demonstrators by announcing a reduction in gasoline and diesel prices by US$0.10 on the gallon [3.79 liters]. Low-octane gasoline is to be cut by 4 percent to US$2.45 per gallon, while diesel would drop by 5.3 percent to US$1.8 per gallon, partially fulfilling their demands.
“Everybody considers that fuel prices have become the cornerstone of the conflict,” Lasso said in a short address to the nation from Quito. “Despite we as government knowing very clearly that this factor isn’t the origin of the problems of Ecuadorans, we need to think of the common good and the peace of our citizens.”
He also repeated a vow to lawfully restore order.
The opposition move to impeach the president resumed on Sunday evening, after starting the night before. Several parties across the political spectrum have so far rejected the removal attempt. If Lasso is impeached, he would be replaced by Ecuadoran Vice President Alfredo Borrero, while elections to replace him are organized.
The Andean nation is following a program with the IMF, which on Friday said it would immediately disburse the equivalent of US$1 billion to Ecuador, after concluding reviews of the country’s extended fund facility.
