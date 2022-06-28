Four dead, hundreds hurt after collapse at bullring

DEADLY ENTERTAINMENT: A person was gored earlier this month and several were injured on Saturday during ‘corralejas,’ in which people try their luck against bulls

AFP, BOGOTA





At least four people were on Sunday killed and more than 300 injured when the grandstand at a bullring in Colombia collapsed during a popular event at which members of the public face off with small bulls, officials said.

“There are four people dead at the moment — two women, a man and a child,” Tolima Governor Jose Ricardo Orozco told local radio after the incident in the department’s central city of El Espinal.

A three-story section of wooden stands filled with spectators collapsed, throwing dozens of people to the ground, images broadcast on social media showed.

People gather around the collapsed grandstand of a bullring in El Espinal, Colombia, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

A video taken by someone at the scene showed people trying to escape from the stands, while a bull roams the arena.

Hospitals in the region reported treating about 322 injured people, four of whom are in intensive care, Tolima Secretary of Health Martha Palacios said.

Local civil defense official Luis Fernando Velez said that they did not know how many people were still buried in the debris, but that section of stands was full when it collapsed.

The event was part of celebrations surrounding the San Pedro festival, the most popular in the region.

“We will request an investigation of the facts about what happened,” Colombia’s outgoing President Ivan Duque wrote on Twitter, expressing solidarity with the families of those killed and hurt.

Orozco said that the departmental government would seek to ban the so-called corralejas in which residents try their luck in the ring, saying they were dangerous and promoted animal abuse.

On Saturday, several people were injured in incidents at the corralejas in El Espinal, which is home to about 78,000 people, and is about 150km from the capital, Bogota.

Another person died earlier this month after being gored by a bull during a corraleja in the town of Repelon.

Colombian president-elect Gustavo Petro, who takes office on Aug. 7, joined Orozco in calling for the amateur bullfights to be banned.

When mayor of Bogota, the leftist Petro put a stop to bullfights in the city’s signature bullring, La Santamaria.

While animal abuse is a crime in Colombia, bullfights and cock fights are protected because of the cultural history behind them.