Nigeria’s Zamfara issues gun permits

AP, ABUJA, Nigeria





A Nigerian governor has ordered the issuing of licenses so that citizens can carry guns to defend themselves against armed groups, a first among the measures drawn up to defeat gunmen blamed for the deaths of thousands in the West African country’s northern region.

The directive to issue gun licenses follows “escalating attacks, kidnapping and the criminal levies being enforced on our innocent communities,” Zamfara Governor Bello Matawalle said on Sunday.

Armed groups, known locally as “bandits,” have targeted remote communities in Nigeria’s northwest and central regions.

Last year, kidnappings for ransom took place in Zamfara, one of Nigeria’s states the most affected by armed violence.

Gun permits for self-defense are rare in Nigeria, and Zamfara could be the first state to offer mass approvals.

It was not clear how arming citizens would help prevent the attacks, as authorities have said that even the Nigerian police are sometimes overwhelmed during violent attacks.

Nigeria is also fighting a decade-long war against Islamist extremists in the northeast region.

“This act of terrorism has been a source of worry and concern to the people and government of the state,” Zamfara Commissioner of Information Ibrahim Dosara said.

He said the government has arranged for 500 licenses to be distributed to those “who qualify and are wishing to obtain such guns to defend themselves.”

Past measures — including telecommunications blackouts and a series of curfews — have not achieved the long-sought peace.

“The government is hereby directing the military, police, civil defense and other security agencies to mobilize their operatives and take [the] fight to the enclaves of the criminals with immediate effect,” Dosara added.