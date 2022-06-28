Colombo sends officials to Russia for oil amid crisis

AP, COLOMBO





Sri Lanka is sending two ministers to Russia to negotiate for fuel — one of the necessities that the Indian ocean island nation has almost run out of amid its ongoing economic crisis.

Sri Lankan Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said two ministers were scheduled to leave for Russia yesterday to continue in-person talks that Colombo has been having with Russian authorities to directly purchase fuel, among other related issues.

On Saturday, he urged people not to line up for fuel, saying new shipments would be delayed due to “banking and logistics reasons.”

Army soldiers register people who are waiting to buy fuel at a fuel station in Colombo yesterday. Photo: AP

Limited stocks of fuel would be distributed to limited stations throughout next week, he said.

Until the next shipments arrive, “public transport, power generators and industries will be given a priority,” he said.

Residents have had to line up for hours and sometimes days to get fuel, sometimes resorting to burning charcoal or palm fronds for cooking.

Wijesekera’s comments come while a high-level US delegation is visiting Sri Lanka, seeking ways to help the island nation cope with an unprecedented economic crisis and severe shortages of essential supplies.

Like some other South Asian nations, Sri Lanka has remained neutral on the war in Europe.

However, Wijesekera said the foreign ministry and the Sri Lankan ambassador in Russia have been making arrangements for a fuel sale.

“There is an advantage for us if we could buy oil directly from the Russian government or the Russian firms. There are talks going on,” he told reporters on Sunday.

The shortages have led to protests against the government to demand fuel.

Sri Lanka says it is unable to repay US$7 billion in foreign debt due this year, pending the outcome of negotiations with the IMF on a rescue package. It must pay US$5 billion on average annually until 2026.

Authorities have asked the IMF to lead a conference to unite Sri Lanka’s lenders.

Last month, the country bought 90,000 tonnes of Russian crude to restart its only refinery, Wijesekera said.

In an interview with the Associated Press in the middle of this month, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said that his nation would be compelled to buy oil from Russia, adding that it desperately needs fuel, and was trying to get oil and coal from the country’s traditional suppliers in the Middle East.

“If we can get from any other sources, we will get from there. Otherwise [we] may have to go to Russia again,” he said.

The US delegation, led by US Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Asia Robert Kaproth and US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Kelly Keiderling, began its visit on Sunday and is scheduled to meet top Sri Lankan officials during their stay until Wednesday.

“This visit underscores our ongoing commitment to the security and prosperity of the Sri Lankan people,” US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung said in a statement.

The US has announced US$120 million in new financing for small and medium-sized businesses, a US$27 million contribution to Sri Lanka’s dairy industry and US$5.75 million in humanitarian assistance to help those hit hardest by the economic crisis.

Another US$6 million was committed in new grants for livelihoods and technical assistance on financial reform.