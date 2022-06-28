Japan is asking Tokyo residents to conserve power, with unusually hot weather stretching the city’s grid close to its limits as fears grow that the heat could last for longer.
Electricity supply in the capital was set to be “very tight” in the afternoon, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Sunday.
Businesses have responded to the requests, with convenience operator Seven & i Holdings saying it would shift when stores prepare food items, while electronic store operator Yamada Holdings said it would power off four-fifths of display televisions, lights and cooling units unless customers request they be switched on.
Photo: Reuters
Temperatures were forecast to hit 35°C yesterday, the meteorological agency said, way above the 30-year average of 22.5°C.
The rainy season in the greater Tokyo area ended the earliest on record going back to 1951, pointing to longer and hotter periods that would pressure the grid.
The government and utility providers have repeatedly warned that electricity supply would be constricted this summer, and have encouraged people to conserve power, including by offering rewards to people to cut back on their usage.
The Tokyo area is not unique in Asia in seeing demand surge because of unusual heat, with consumption hitting peaks in key regions in northern China and Taiwan.
Japan in March issued a power supply warning, the first of its kind, after supply neared critical levels in Tokyo and has since introduced a new system to warn people to prepare for potential crunches.
Meanwhile, the heat wave is pushing up the national spot power price, with electricity for next-day delivery surging to ￥41.7 (US$0.31) a kilowatt-hour, the highest since March and near a record for the time of year.
Tokyo residents were yesterday asked to turn off lights in rooms they are not using and to use air-conditioning units in an appropriate way.
The government will increase generation from thermal plants and ordered power sharing across Japan’s regions to tackle the crunch in Tokyo, it said.
The period around 4:30pm is crucial, because solar power generation begins to decline as the sun goes down.
The measures appear to have had some success. The power reserve ratio, which measures the spare capacity of electricity, is slated to drop as low as 3 percent for the Tokyo area around 5pm, the minimum level considered necessary for stability on the power grid. It had earlier been seen below 1 percent.
