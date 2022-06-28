Men in Australia out-earn women at every stage of their working life, with the pay gap the most pronounced at the peak of their careers, Australian Workplace Gender Equality Agency data showed.
The gap is widest between the ages of 45 and 64, where men earn more than 30 percent extra per year, or more than A$40,000 (US$27,740), on average, an agency report said.
Economic opportunity for women is one of the big issues facing Australia’s newly elected Labor government, with the country home to one of the world’s biggest gender pay gaps.
Australia was No. 15 on the World Economic Forum’s global gender gap index in 2006, but dropped to 50th place last year. It has fallen from 12th to 70th in terms of economic participation and opportunity for women in the same period, despite last year ranking joint first place for educational attainment.
The pay problem is accentuated by the fact that in every age group, no more than 50 percent of women were working full-time last year, yet more than 90 percent of managers are working full-time.
This means women are missing out on management roles, the report said.
Men over the age of 55 are twice as likely as women to be in management positions.
In the 55-plus age group, women hold about 28 percent of chief executive and senior executive roles, the agency said, adding that they are paid on average A$93,000 less than their male peers.
In the 45 to 55 age group, the average gap is A$81,000.
Policies that focus on equal access to workplace support for men and women are important for correcting the gap, agency Director Mary Wooldridge said in a statement.
These include gender-neutral parental leave policies, childcare subsidies support and flexible work policies.
Workplaces must also enable career progression for part-time workers, Wooldridge said.
Millennial women working currently would take home just 70 percent of men’s earnings by they time they reach 45, if current trends continue, the agency said.
