Mr Happy Face wins World’s Ugliest Dog

AFP, PETALUMA, California





With a tuft of punk-style hair and a tongue sticking perennially out the side of his mouth, a dog called Mr Happy Face has been crowned the world’s homeliest pooch.

This Chinese crested, 17, on Friday defeated nine competitors in the World’s Ugliest Dog Competition, a decades-old event held each year in Petaluma, California.

The champ was last year adopted as a rescue by a 41-year-old Arizona musician Jeneda Benally.

Mr Happy Face, a Chinese crested, rests before the start of the World’s Ugliest Dog Competition in Petaluma, California, on Friday. Photo: AFP

“During the [COVID-19] pandemic, I had hoped to either have a baby or adopt a dog. Since having a baby would have been an act of God, I opted to adopt a dog,” Benally said, as she introduced Mr Happy Face at the contest.

She said that the shelter told her about an older dog with health problems that “could be inbred, because he is so ugly.”

“The shelter staff tried to prepare me for what I was about to see. I saw a creature that was, indeed, old, needed a second chance and deserved to be loved,” the proud owner said.

From left, Scotch Haley of Pleasant Hill, California, with his dog Monkey; Jeneda Benally of Flagstaff, Arizona, with her dog Mr Happy Face; and Ann Lewis of Coos Bay, Oregon, with her dog Wild Thing are the winners of the World’s Ugliest Dog Competition in Petaluma, California, on Friday. Photo: AP

Mr Happy Face had previously lived with a person who hoarded among abominable conditions, she said.

“He was a survivor of abuse and neglect,” she said.

Vets said that with his poor health the dog might only live a few weeks.

“Love, kindness and mommy kisses have helped him defy the anticipated short life that we all expected him to have with our family,” Benally said. “His hobbies include sleeping, snoring, woofing in his sleep and making odd sounds when he is happy.”

Contest organizers say this of the contest itself: “Dogs of all breeds and sizes have warmed our hearts and filled our lives with unconditional love. This world-renowned event celebrates the imperfections that make all dogs special and unique.”