Biden signs landmark gun measure

AP, WASHINGTON





US President Joe Biden on Saturday signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades, a bipartisan compromise that seemed unimaginable until a recent series of mass shootings, including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.

“Time is of the essence. Lives will be saved,” he said in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.

Citing the families of shooting victims he has met, the president said: “Their message to us was: ‘Do something.’ How many times did we hear that? ‘Just do something. For God’s sake, just do something.’ Today, we did.”

US first lady Jill Biden, right, looks on as US President Joe Biden signs the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington on Saturday. Photo: AFP

The US House of Representatives on Friday gave final approval following the bill’s passage in the US Senate on Thursday, and Biden acted just before leaving Washington for two summits in Europe.

“Today we say: ‘More than enough,’” Biden said. “It’s time. When it seems impossible to get anything done in Washington, we are doing something consequential.”

The legislation toughens background checks for the youngest gun buyers, keeps firearms from more domestic violence offenders and helps states put in place red flag laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people adjudged to be dangerous.

The president called it “a historic achievement.”

Most of its US$13 billion cost is to help bolster mental health programs and aid schools.

Biden said the compromise hammered out by a bipartisan group of senators from both parties “doesn’t do everything I want,” but “it does include actions I’ve long called for that are going to save lives.”

“I know there’s much more work to do — and I’m never going to give up — but this is a monumental day,” said the president, who was joined by his wife, Jill, a teacher, for the signing.

After sitting to sign the bill, Biden sat reflectively for a moment, then said: “God willing, this is gonna save a lot of lives.”

He also said they would host an event on July 11 for lawmakers and families affected by gun violence.

The president spoke of families “who lost their souls to an epidemic of gun violence. They lost their child, their husband, their wife. Nothing is going to fill that void in their hearts. But they led the way, so other families will not have the experience and the pain and trauma that they had to live through.”

Biden signed the measure two days after the US Supreme Court’s ruling on Thursday striking down a New York law that restricted peoples’ ability to carry concealed weapons.

Asked by reporters about whether the Supreme Court was broken, Biden said: “I think the Supreme Court has made some terrible decisions.”

He walked away without answering more questions, saying: “I have a helicopter waiting for me to take off.”

While the new gun law does not include tougher restrictions long championed by Democrats, such as a ban on assault-style weapons and background checks for all firearm transactions, it is the most impactful gun violence measure produced by the US Congress since the enactment of a long-expired assault weapons ban in 1993.

Biden signed the bill just before departing Washington for a summit of the G7 — the US, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan — in Germany. He later travels to Spain for a NATO meeting.