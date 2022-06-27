Ukrainians on Saturday were among tens of thousands celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in a Pride parade in the capital of Poland, a country hosting more than a million Ukrainians who have fled the Russian invasion.
However, the march started with a minute of silence for two people killed in a shooting near a gay bar in Norway’s capital, Oslo, in the early hours of Saturday.
Norwegian police have arrested a man suspected of “Islamist terrorism” over the shooting, which also wounded 21 and caused Oslo’s Pride parade to be called off.
Photo: AFP
However, Norway’s ambassador to Poland, Anders Eide, said that love and justice would “prevail.”
“Our fight for equal rights for all and our support for the LGBTQ++ community is unequivocal, and it will remain so,” he told reporters at the start of the procession.
Kyiv Pride director Lenny Emson thanked Warsaw Pride and the Polish community for including Ukraine’s LGBTQ+ advocates in their parade.
The Ukrainian LGBTQ+ community wanted its rights to survive, but for that to happen, the war in Ukraine needed to stop, Emson said.
Poland has hosted by far the largest number of Ukrainian refugees within the EU — more than 1.1 million, UN data showed.
The Warsaw Pride is being held with full backing from the city’s liberal mayor, Rafal Trzaskowski.
However, other parts of the country, which is ruled by a right-wing government, are less welcoming of gender or sexual minorities.
In 2020, nongovernmental organization ILGA-Europe ranked Poland 44th out of 49 European countries in upholding LGBTQ+ rights, while Ukraine came 39th.
In the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, dozens of remaining members of the LGBTQ+ community held a small gathering at a night club in the center of town.
Inside, a couple embraced wrapped in a yellow and blue flag as dancers performed to the sound of the Village People’s YMCA.
“What is most important is to accept people as they are,” 28-year-old Victoria Myhoula said.
People should first and foremost focus on “what we can do today to help our country,” she said.
The EU on Thursday granted Ukraine candidate status.
“If we are inching toward the EU, we need to show that society is open” in Ukraine, Myhoula added.
Nightclub sponsor Oleksiy Krasnenko, 26, said he was proud to be contributing some of the club’s earnings to the Ukrainian army to help repel the Russian invasion.
“Ukraine is a free and open country,” he said, although admitting there is some discrimination.
During the last Kyiv Pride before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, police deployed en masse because far-right and Orthodox Christian advocates staged counterprotests.
While low key, Saturday’s event did attract a small group of young men in military-type clothing who sparked a fight outside the venue, but police swiftly broke it up.
