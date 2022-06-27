WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Saturday said that the monkeypox outbreak was a deeply concerning, evolving threat, but did not amount to a global public health emergency.
Tedros convened a committee of experts on Thursday to decide whether to sound the UN health agency’s strongest alarm over the outbreak, which has mainly affected western Europe.
A surge of monkeypox cases has been detected since early last month outside of the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic. Most of the new cases have been in western Europe.
More than 3,200 confirmed cases and one death have been reported to the WHO from more than 50 countries in total this year.
“The emergency committee shared serious concerns about the scale and speed of the current outbreak,” noting many unknowns about the spread and gaps in the data, Tedros said after considering the report, which he said represented a consensus position between the committee members’ differing views.
“Overall, in the report, they advised me that at this moment the event does not constitute a public health emergency of international concern [PHEIC], which is the highest level of alert WHO can issue, but recognized that the convening of the committee itself reflects the increasing concern about the international spread of monkeypox,” Tedros said.
Tedros on June 14 announced that he would convene an emergency committee to assess whether the outbreak constituted a PHEIC.
The outbreak in newly affected countries continues to be primarily among men who have sex with men, and who have reported recent sex with new or multiple partners, he told Thursday’s meeting.
There have been six PHEIC declarations since 2009, the last being for COVID-19 in 2020 — although the sluggish global response to the alarm bell still rankles at the WHO’s Geneva headquarters. A PHEIC was declared after a third emergency committee meeting on Jan. 30 2020, but it was only after March 11, when Tedros described the rapidly worsening situation as a pandemic, that many countries seemed to wake up to the danger.
The normal initial symptoms of monkeypox include a high fever, swollen lymph nodes and a blistery chickenpox-like rash.
The WHO’s 16-member emergency committee on monkeypox is chaired by Jean-Marie Okwo-Bele from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), who is a former director of the WHO’s Vaccines and Immunisation Department.
It is cochaired by Nicola Low, an associate professor of epidemiology and public health medicine from Bern University.
The other 14 members are from institutions in Brazil, Japan, Morocco, Nigeria, Russia, Senegal, Switzerland, Thailand, the UK and the US.
Eight advisers from Canada, the DR Congo, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland and the US also took part in Thursday’s hybrid meeting.
FEELING THREATENED: The first military commission under Kim Jong-un’s leadership to last longer than a day is a sign of a growing escalatory doctrine, an analyst said North Korea discussed assigning additional duties to its frontline army units at a key military meeting, state media said yesterday, suggesting that the country might deploy battlefield nuclear weapons targeting South Korea along the rivals’ tense border. The discussion comes as South Korean officials said North Korea has finished preparations for its first nuclear test in five years, as part of possible efforts to build a warhead to be mounted on short-range weapons capable of hitting targets in South Korea. During an ongoing meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party on Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and
TRADE TALK: Xiao Qian said that Australia had fired the ‘first shot’ in deteriorating trade relations with China, but improvements were possible if Canberra takes action China’s new ambassador to Australia chided protesters who heckled him yesterday during a speech about the future of relations between the two countries. Xiao Qian (肖千), who has only been in the role since January, had just begun his speech at the University of Technology Sydney when the first protesters interjected, calling for freedom for Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong. The ambassador was repeatedly interrupted by sign-wielding protesters, some criticizing China’s treatment of the Uighur people as well as the university for inviting Xiao to speak. “People who are coming again and again to interrupt the process, that’s not expression of freedom of
China’s COVID-19 outbreak is shifting to its south coast, with a flareup in Shenzhen triggering mass testing and a lockdown of some neighborhoods, while Macau — an hour’s drive away — is racing to stop its first outbreak in eight months. The new cases come as China’s two most important cities, Beijing and Shanghai, look to be subduing the virus after months of strict curbs and repeated testing. Shanghai yesterday reported nine local cases, while Beijing reported five. Nationwide, China yesterday reported 34 new COVID-19 infections. Yet new clusters continue to emerge, prompting action from local officials. Borders are increasingly under pressure, with
New Zealand stargazers were left puzzled and awed by strange, spiraling light formations in the night sky on Sunday night. At about 7:25pm, Alasdair Burns, a stargazing guide on Stewart Island, also called Rakiura, received a text from a friend saying to go outside and look at the sky. He went out and saw a huge, blue spiral of light amid the darkness. “It looked like an enormous spiral galaxy, just hanging there in the sky,” Burns said. “Quite an eerie feeling.” “We quickly banged on the doors of all our neighbors to get them out as well. And so there were