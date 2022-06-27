Monkeypox not an emergency yet, WHO says

‘INCREASING CONCERN’: A WHO committee shared concerns about the speed of the outbreak, but did not deem it a global health emergency at this stage

AFP, GENEVA, Switzerland





WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Saturday said that the monkeypox outbreak was a deeply concerning, evolving threat, but did not amount to a global public health emergency.

Tedros convened a committee of experts on Thursday to decide whether to sound the UN health agency’s strongest alarm over the outbreak, which has mainly affected western Europe.

A surge of monkeypox cases has been detected since early last month outside of the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic. Most of the new cases have been in western Europe.

More than 3,200 confirmed cases and one death have been reported to the WHO from more than 50 countries in total this year.

“The emergency committee shared serious concerns about the scale and speed of the current outbreak,” noting many unknowns about the spread and gaps in the data, Tedros said after considering the report, which he said represented a consensus position between the committee members’ differing views.

“Overall, in the report, they advised me that at this moment the event does not constitute a public health emergency of international concern [PHEIC], which is the highest level of alert WHO can issue, but recognized that the convening of the committee itself reflects the increasing concern about the international spread of monkeypox,” Tedros said.

Tedros on June 14 announced that he would convene an emergency committee to assess whether the outbreak constituted a PHEIC.

The outbreak in newly affected countries continues to be primarily among men who have sex with men, and who have reported recent sex with new or multiple partners, he told Thursday’s meeting.

There have been six PHEIC declarations since 2009, the last being for COVID-19 in 2020 — although the sluggish global response to the alarm bell still rankles at the WHO’s Geneva headquarters. A PHEIC was declared after a third emergency committee meeting on Jan. 30 2020, but it was only after March 11, when Tedros described the rapidly worsening situation as a pandemic, that many countries seemed to wake up to the danger.

The normal initial symptoms of monkeypox include a high fever, swollen lymph nodes and a blistery chickenpox-like rash.

The WHO’s 16-member emergency committee on monkeypox is chaired by Jean-Marie Okwo-Bele from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), who is a former director of the WHO’s Vaccines and Immunisation Department.

It is cochaired by Nicola Low, an associate professor of epidemiology and public health medicine from Bern University.

The other 14 members are from institutions in Brazil, Japan, Morocco, Nigeria, Russia, Senegal, Switzerland, Thailand, the UK and the US.

Eight advisers from Canada, the DR Congo, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland and the US also took part in Thursday’s hybrid meeting.