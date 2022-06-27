Germany pushes for fossil-fuel U-turn

‘TEMPORARY’: The country in a draft text said publicly supported investment in the gas sector is necessary amid an energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Bloomberg





Germany is pushing for G7 nations to walk back a commitment that would halt the financing of overseas fossil-fuel projects by the end of this year, people familiar with the matter said. That would be a major reversal on tackling climate change as Russia’s war in Ukraine upends access to energy supplies.

A draft text shared with Bloomberg would see the G7 “acknowledge that publicly supported investment in the gas sector is necessary as a temporary response to the current energy crisis.”

The caveat in the proposal is that such funding is done “in a manner consistent with our climate objectives and without creating lock-in effects.”

Steam rises from the cooling towers at the Niederaussem lignite-fired power plant in Pulheim, Germany, on Monday last week. Photo: AP

The text remains under debate and could change before G7 leaders hold their summit in the Bavarian Alps starting yesterday hosted by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The UK opposes the proposal, two of the people said.

A German government spokesman declined to comment.

A person familiar with the discussions said Italy was not actively opposing the German proposal. Italy, like Germany, is highly dependent on Russian gas.

On Friday, speaking during a news conference in Brussels, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Italy has managed to reduce Russian gas imports from 40 percent last year to 25 percent at the moment.

This has been possible also by signing new gas deals in countries including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Algeria and Angola.

A government spokesperson said Italy did not support Germany’s idea.

Asked about the proposal on Air Force One as US President Joe Biden flew to Europe, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said he did not want to preempt discussions at the summit.

“Our position last May was that the president was clear that he did not feel like these investments were the right course of action,” he told reporters. “I know of no such change to that policy.”

Canada, the world’s sixth-largest energy producer, has shown it is willing to support new fossil-fuel infrastructure if it fits within the country’s overall emissions reduction plan, a senior official said.

However, the official would not say if Canada supports the language in the German proposal, stressing it is a preliminary document.

The debate comes as Europe in particular struggles for alternative sources of fuel to Russian gas. The German government has said that Russia’s moves to limit supply risk a Lehman-like collapse in the energy markets, with Europe’s largest economy facing the unprecedented prospect of businesses and consumers running out of power.

Germany has responded to the cuts by reviving coal plants and providing financing to secure gas supplies, while continuing with plans to phase out nuclear energy.

The World Nuclear Association, an industry lobby group, is urging the G7 to boost access to nuclear technologies.

Italy has said it will monitor the potential need to trigger emergency energy plans. Any such move could also see it boost coal production.

A G7 shift from a commitment initiated last year and firmed up last month would be a U-turn in global efforts to fight climate change. It would make it harder to rally the rest of the world around more stringent targets and direct investments toward cleaner sources of energy.

It would also go against International Energy Agency advice that no new oil and gas projects should be developed if the world is to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

G7 ministers, in making their commitment to end direct international financing of fossil fuels by the end of this year, acknowledged for the first time that fossil-fuel subsidies were incompatible with the Paris Agreement.

The group also reaffirmed a commitment to end “inefficient” fossil-fuel subsidies by 2025.

However, the ministers acknowledged that investment in the liquefied natural gas sector was a necessary response to the current crisis “in a manner consistent with our climate objectives and without creating lock-in effects.”

“This would be a huge setback from the progress we made last month at the G7 energy and environment ministers when we finally brought Japan, the last G7 holdout, into the commitment to end such financial support for fossil fuels,” said Alden Meyer, a senior associate at climate change think tank E3G.

“Where we saw [then-German] chancellor [Angela] Merkel being the climate chancellor at the last G7 summit Germany hosted, Scholz could go down in history as the climate backtracking chancellor, which I think would be a real mark on his record, and we don’t need to do this,” he added.