HONG KONG
Xi to attend handover events
Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) is to attend events to celebrate 25 years since the territory’s handover to China, state media reported yesterday, with the Chinese Communist Party looking to showcase its control over the territory after crushing a democracy movement. If Xi attends in person, the trip would be his first outside of the mainland since the COVID-19 pandemic began. State media and Hong Kong officials did not explicitly say whether he would travel to the territory or attend virtually. A trip would also coincide with the inauguration of incoming Hong Kong chief executive John Lee (李家超).
SOUTH KOREA
Yellen to visit for talks
US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen is to visit South Korea next month for talks on rising inflation, sanctions against Russia and possible further sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear program, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. Yellen would meet with senior officials as part of a trip to Asia to attend a meeting of finance officials from G20 members, the sources said. A Treasury spokesperson declined to comment. Details are not yet finalized, but Yellen could meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs Park Jin and Minister of Economy and Finance Choo Kyung-ho to discuss North Korea, as intelligence officials on both sides of the Pacific are concerned it is preparing to conduct its first nuclear test in five years.
INDONESIA
Six arrested over free booze
Police arrested six people on charges of blasphemy over a bar chain’s free alcohol promotion for patrons named Mohammed, officials said late on Friday. In a now-deleted social media post, the Holywings bar offered a free bottle of gin for men named Mohammed and women named Maria every Thursday if they presented identification. Although drinking is not prohibited, it is frowned upon by conservative Muslims. The post caused fury online, and several youth organizations reported the management to police, while other groups threatened to raid the bar’s locations. Late on Friday, police presented six suspects, including Holywings’ creative director and the head of its promotional team, all dressed in the orange shirt usually worn by criminal offenders, during a televised news conference. The group was charged with multiple offences, including blasphemy and spreading religious hatred, the police said, and could face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty. Holywings issued a public apology and claimed management was unaware of the promotion.
SWITZERLAND
Israel shot reporter: UN
Information reviewed by the UN Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner suggests that Israeli security forces fired the shot that killed Palestinian-American reporter Shireen Abu Akleh last month, not indiscriminate firing from Palestinians, a spokesperson said on Friday. “It is deeply disturbing that Israeli authorities have not conducted a criminal investigation,” office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a briefing in Geneva. Abu Akleh was shot dead on May 11, while covering an Israeli military raid in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Her colleague, Ali Sammoudi, was injured in the shooting, the office said. “Our findings indicate that no warnings were issued and no shooting was taking place at that time and at that location,” Shamdasani said.
