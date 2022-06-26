Liberals create abortion sanctuaries

AFP, NEW YORK





Liberal states in the US have pledged to act as safe havens for women seeking abortions as providers ratchet up capacity in anticipation of a surge of patients from areas where the procedure will be banned.

“We know that the need is going to skyrocket,” said Sarah Moeller of the Brigid Alliance, a New York-based group that provides travel, accommodation and other support for women looking for an abortion.

The organization helps more than 100 people every month, helping some women travel 1,900km to get to their appointment.

Pro-choice demonstrators in Los Angeles on Friday protest the decision by the US Supreme Court to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling. Photo: EPA-EFE

It is hiring more staff and boosting fundraising efforts as it anticipates its clients could quickly swell more than tenfold in the wake of the US Supreme Court’s ruling on Friday ending the constitutional right to abortion.

“It’s going to be impossible for every single person who needs to travel for care to be able to receive support. So every individual who we are able to help is a victory,” Moeller said.

By overturning Roe v. Wade, the court is leaving it up to individual states to restrict or ban the procedure — meaning women there would either have to continue with their pregnancy, undergo a clandestine abortion, obtain abortion pills or travel to another state where the procedure remains legal.

The Democratic governors of California, Oregon and Washington issued a joint video message declaring that the West Coast would “remain a place where reproductive health care will be accessible and protected.”

On the other side of the country, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the northeast state “will always be a safe harbor for those seeking access to abortion care.”

She announced a new advertising campaign to inform Americans that they can receive abortions while in her state.

“Everyone who passes through our subways, bus terminals, airports, and shopping centers will know that abortion remains safe, legal, and accessible in New York state,” she wrote on Twitter.

Hochul had earlier pledged US$35 million to assist access to abortion while lawmakers in California have allocated US$152 million.

New York state legalized abortion in 1970, three years before the Roe v. Wade ruling.

“I’m happy that I live in a state where I feel like my rights will be protected,” said 36-year-old Nabila Valentin, a doula in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

“So I’m grateful in a sense, but I also realize it’s such a privilege to be able to live in this in this city, in New York State, to feel safe and protected,” she said. “I feel like it’s not going to be like that for a lot of other people.”

New York is home to one of the US’ first abortion clinics — Choices Women’s Medical Center in Queens which was established 1971.

Founder Merle Hoffman said the clinic expects to see “a great many more women” visiting from out of state.

“We have the physical capacity, [but] we will have to staff up in different areas. It’s a challenge, but we’ll be able to step up to make it,” the 76-year-old said.

Her message to women seeking an abortion is a simple one: “We will help you.”

Alice Mark, an abortion provider in Massachusetts and medical adviser at the National Abortion Federation, said that it would only become clear where, and how far, women would have to travel after states have enforced bans.

A progressive state like Illinois, which is surrounded by states that restrict abortion, could expect to see a huge influx of patients for example.

Flor Hunt of TEACH, an organization that provides abortion training in California, said the state could see “an increase of nearly 3,000 women of reproductive age for whom the nearest provider is in California.”

“How many of those patients are actually going to be able to travel to California, I think that remains to be seen,” she said.

In Massachusetts, Mark is unsure what sort of increase her clinic will see, but is getting ready by opening more days.

“Abortion is incredibly safe, abortion is still available, and there are many resources to help you get the abortion that you need. Don’t stop until you get what you want,” she said.