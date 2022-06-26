Two people were killed and at least 21 others wounded in shootings near bars in central Oslo early yesterday that police were treating as a “terrorist attack.”
Police said a suspect had been arrested following the shootings, which occurred at about 1am in three locations, including a gay bar, close together in the center of the Norwegian capital.
“The police are investigating the events as a terrorist attack,” police said in a statement.
Photo: EPA-EFE
A Pride march that was due to take place in the capital yesterday afternoon was called off following the violence in the normally tranquil city.
“All events linked to Oslo Pride have been canceled” following “clear” recommendations by police, the organizers wrote on Facebook.
Two people had died in the attacks and 21 were wounded, including 10 seriously, police said, adding that two weapons had been seized.
Police said the suspect arrested was a Norwegian national of Iranian descent.
“Now everything indicates that there was only one person who committed this act,” police official Tore Barstad told a news briefing.
Police presence was boosted throughout the capital to deal with other incidents, he added.
Police received the first reports of the attack at 1:14 am and the suspect was arrested five minutes later, he said.
The shootings happened near the London Pub gay club, the Herr Nilsen jazz club and a takeaway food outlet.
Heavily armed police equipped with bulletproof vests and helmets were patrolling the scene of the shootings.
“He looked very determined about where he was aiming. When I realized it was serious, I ran. There was a bleeding man lying on the ground,” a woman who saw the incident told the Verdens Gang newspaper.
Another witness quoted by the paper mentioned the use of an automatic weapon — which the police did not confirm.
“There were a lot of injured people on the ground who had head injuries,” he said.
According to an NRK radio journalist present at the time of the shooting, the shooter arrived with a bag from which he pulled out a weapon and started firing.
Eight people were taken to hospital and six others were taken care of by a medical service.
“Some are described as seriously injured, others as more lightly injured,” Barstad said.
FEELING THREATENED: The first military commission under Kim Jong-un’s leadership to last longer than a day is a sign of a growing escalatory doctrine, an analyst said North Korea discussed assigning additional duties to its frontline army units at a key military meeting, state media said yesterday, suggesting that the country might deploy battlefield nuclear weapons targeting South Korea along the rivals’ tense border. The discussion comes as South Korean officials said North Korea has finished preparations for its first nuclear test in five years, as part of possible efforts to build a warhead to be mounted on short-range weapons capable of hitting targets in South Korea. During an ongoing meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party on Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and
China’s online shopping stars enjoy huge influence, but can fall foul of the authorities and vanish from the retail multiverse. Hua Shao (華少) stands knee-deep in water at the edge of the sea, behind a table piled high with large crabs. The famous TV host is sweaty, sunburnt and laughing with a cohost, a red-and-blue fishing boat bobbing behind them. “The sea-ears taste so good, it must have been collected from a sea area where the water is very clear,” he tells more than 100,000 people watching online. It is the eve of “618,” one of China’s biggest retail festivals, which are increasingly
China’s COVID-19 outbreak is shifting to its south coast, with a flareup in Shenzhen triggering mass testing and a lockdown of some neighborhoods, while Macau — an hour’s drive away — is racing to stop its first outbreak in eight months. The new cases come as China’s two most important cities, Beijing and Shanghai, look to be subduing the virus after months of strict curbs and repeated testing. Shanghai yesterday reported nine local cases, while Beijing reported five. Nationwide, China yesterday reported 34 new COVID-19 infections. Yet new clusters continue to emerge, prompting action from local officials. Borders are increasingly under pressure, with
TRADE TALK: Xiao Qian said that Australia had fired the ‘first shot’ in deteriorating trade relations with China, but improvements were possible if Canberra takes action China’s new ambassador to Australia chided protesters who heckled him yesterday during a speech about the future of relations between the two countries. Xiao Qian (肖千), who has only been in the role since January, had just begun his speech at the University of Technology Sydney when the first protesters interjected, calling for freedom for Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong. The ambassador was repeatedly interrupted by sign-wielding protesters, some criticizing China’s treatment of the Uighur people as well as the university for inviting Xiao to speak. “People who are coming again and again to interrupt the process, that’s not expression of freedom of