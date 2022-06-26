Two killed in Norway ‘terror’ shooting

ONE SUSPECT: The shootings, which also left 21 injured, occurred at about 1am in three spots, including a gay bar. As a result, the Oslo Pride march was called off yesterday

AFP, OSLO





Two people were killed and at least 21 others wounded in shootings near bars in central Oslo early yesterday that police were treating as a “terrorist attack.”

Police said a suspect had been arrested following the shootings, which occurred at about 1am in three locations, including a gay bar, close together in the center of the Norwegian capital.

“The police are investigating the events as a terrorist attack,” police said in a statement.

Police officers secure the scene after a report of several shots fired outside the London Pub in the center of Oslo yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

A Pride march that was due to take place in the capital yesterday afternoon was called off following the violence in the normally tranquil city.

“All events linked to Oslo Pride have been canceled” following “clear” recommendations by police, the organizers wrote on Facebook.

Two people had died in the attacks and 21 were wounded, including 10 seriously, police said, adding that two weapons had been seized.

Police said the suspect arrested was a Norwegian national of Iranian descent.

“Now everything indicates that there was only one person who committed this act,” police official Tore Barstad told a news briefing.

Police presence was boosted throughout the capital to deal with other incidents, he added.

Police received the first reports of the attack at 1:14 am and the suspect was arrested five minutes later, he said.

The shootings happened near the London Pub gay club, the Herr Nilsen jazz club and a takeaway food outlet.

Heavily armed police equipped with bulletproof vests and helmets were patrolling the scene of the shootings.

“He looked very determined about where he was aiming. When I realized it was serious, I ran. There was a bleeding man lying on the ground,” a woman who saw the incident told the Verdens Gang newspaper.

Another witness quoted by the paper mentioned the use of an automatic weapon — which the police did not confirm.

“There were a lot of injured people on the ground who had head injuries,” he said.

According to an NRK radio journalist present at the time of the shooting, the shooter arrived with a bag from which he pulled out a weapon and started firing.

Eight people were taken to hospital and six others were taken care of by a medical service.

“Some are described as seriously injured, others as more lightly injured,” Barstad said.