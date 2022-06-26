Autralia, NZ, UK and US form new Pacific partnership

Australia, Japan, New Zealand, the UK and the US are to form a new initiative to assist Pacific island countries in addressing challenges including climate change and security, as concerns about Chinese influence in the region grow.

The Partners in the Blue Pacific pact is an informal mechanism to assist Fiji, Samoa and other small nations in the region, they said in a joint statement on Friday.

High-level officials from the five countries forming the initiative met in Washington on Thursday and Friday for consultations with heads of missions from Pacific nations, and observers from France and the EU.

Fijian President Wiliame Katonivere, left, watches as Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi signs the visitors book at the State House in Suva on May 30. Photo: AP

“We are united in our shared determination to support a region that benefits the peoples of the Pacific,” the statement said. “We are also united in how we realize this vision — according to principles of Pacific regionalism, sovereignty, transparency, accountability and, most of all, led and guided by the Pacific islands.”

Australia and New Zealand are racing to bolster ties with their Pacific neighbors after China shocked them in April by signing a security pact with the Solomon Islands.

Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) toured Pacific island nations last month.

Pacific nations are to discuss issues around China’s growing interest in the region when leaders of the Pacific Islands Forum meet next month.

The Partners in the Blue Pacific pact is to provide closer cooperation and more efficient support of Pacific islands’ priorities, the statement said.

Other challenges include the COVID-19 pandemic and growing pressure on rules-based international order.