Four police and up to eight suspects killed in shoot-out

AP, MEXICO CITY





Four police officers were shot to death after being drawn into an ambush in western Mexico, and as many as eight suspected attackers were killed in a gun battle with other police who rushed to the site, authorities said on Thursday.

Luis Joaquin Mendez, head prosecutor of Jalisco state, said that four municipal policemen in El Salto responded to a call late on Wednesday about armed men at a house.

Once they arrived, a woman answered the door and told them nothing was wrong, but shooters inside opened fire on the officers, some of whom were dragged into the home and killed, Mendez said.

Mexican National Guard personnel protect an area where there was a confrontation between police and alleged criminals in El Salto, Mexico, on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Jalisco Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramirez wrote that police reinforcements showed up and engaged in a shoot-out with the suspects, killing eight and wounding three.

The prosecutor’s office said that nine bodies were found at the house — the four police officers and five suspected shooters.

Three more bodies — two men and a woman — were found at a property nearby, they said.

Prosecutors said the dead were likely members of a gang that apparently held kidnapped people at one of the properties. Investigators also found the hacked up remains of another man in plastic bags.

El Salto Police Chief Ricardo Santillan called the ambush “a cowardly act.”

The Mexican Episcopal Conference, the country’s official leadership body of the Catholic Church, on Thursday issued an open letter calling on the government to change course on security, three days after two Jesuits priests were allegedly killed by a drug gang leader inside a church.

“It is time to revise the security policies that are failing,” the bishops wrote, calling for a “national dialogue” to find solutions.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has declared that his government is no longer focused on detaining drug cartel leaders, and in 2019 ordered the release of a captured leader of the Sinaloa cartel to avoid bloodshed.

Lopez Obrador has implemented a strategy he calls “hugs, not bullets,” and has sometimes appeared to tolerate the gangs, even praising them at one point for not interfering in elections.

Asked at his daily morning news briefing if he intended to change strategies, Lopez Obrador said: “No, rather the reverse, this is the right path.”