Four police officers were shot to death after being drawn into an ambush in western Mexico, and as many as eight suspected attackers were killed in a gun battle with other police who rushed to the site, authorities said on Thursday.
Luis Joaquin Mendez, head prosecutor of Jalisco state, said that four municipal policemen in El Salto responded to a call late on Wednesday about armed men at a house.
Once they arrived, a woman answered the door and told them nothing was wrong, but shooters inside opened fire on the officers, some of whom were dragged into the home and killed, Mendez said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Jalisco Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramirez wrote that police reinforcements showed up and engaged in a shoot-out with the suspects, killing eight and wounding three.
The prosecutor’s office said that nine bodies were found at the house — the four police officers and five suspected shooters.
Three more bodies — two men and a woman — were found at a property nearby, they said.
Prosecutors said the dead were likely members of a gang that apparently held kidnapped people at one of the properties. Investigators also found the hacked up remains of another man in plastic bags.
El Salto Police Chief Ricardo Santillan called the ambush “a cowardly act.”
The Mexican Episcopal Conference, the country’s official leadership body of the Catholic Church, on Thursday issued an open letter calling on the government to change course on security, three days after two Jesuits priests were allegedly killed by a drug gang leader inside a church.
“It is time to revise the security policies that are failing,” the bishops wrote, calling for a “national dialogue” to find solutions.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has declared that his government is no longer focused on detaining drug cartel leaders, and in 2019 ordered the release of a captured leader of the Sinaloa cartel to avoid bloodshed.
Lopez Obrador has implemented a strategy he calls “hugs, not bullets,” and has sometimes appeared to tolerate the gangs, even praising them at one point for not interfering in elections.
Asked at his daily morning news briefing if he intended to change strategies, Lopez Obrador said: “No, rather the reverse, this is the right path.”
FEELING THREATENED: The first military commission under Kim Jong-un’s leadership to last longer than a day is a sign of a growing escalatory doctrine, an analyst said North Korea discussed assigning additional duties to its frontline army units at a key military meeting, state media said yesterday, suggesting that the country might deploy battlefield nuclear weapons targeting South Korea along the rivals’ tense border. The discussion comes as South Korean officials said North Korea has finished preparations for its first nuclear test in five years, as part of possible efforts to build a warhead to be mounted on short-range weapons capable of hitting targets in South Korea. During an ongoing meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party on Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and
China’s online shopping stars enjoy huge influence, but can fall foul of the authorities and vanish from the retail multiverse. Hua Shao (華少) stands knee-deep in water at the edge of the sea, behind a table piled high with large crabs. The famous TV host is sweaty, sunburnt and laughing with a cohost, a red-and-blue fishing boat bobbing behind them. “The sea-ears taste so good, it must have been collected from a sea area where the water is very clear,” he tells more than 100,000 people watching online. It is the eve of “618,” one of China’s biggest retail festivals, which are increasingly
China’s COVID-19 outbreak is shifting to its south coast, with a flareup in Shenzhen triggering mass testing and a lockdown of some neighborhoods, while Macau — an hour’s drive away — is racing to stop its first outbreak in eight months. The new cases come as China’s two most important cities, Beijing and Shanghai, look to be subduing the virus after months of strict curbs and repeated testing. Shanghai yesterday reported nine local cases, while Beijing reported five. Nationwide, China yesterday reported 34 new COVID-19 infections. Yet new clusters continue to emerge, prompting action from local officials. Borders are increasingly under pressure, with
New Zealand stargazers were left puzzled and awed by strange, spiraling light formations in the night sky on Sunday night. At about 7:25pm, Alasdair Burns, a stargazing guide on Stewart Island, also called Rakiura, received a text from a friend saying to go outside and look at the sky. He went out and saw a huge, blue spiral of light amid the darkness. “It looked like an enormous spiral galaxy, just hanging there in the sky,” Burns said. “Quite an eerie feeling.” “We quickly banged on the doors of all our neighbors to get them out as well. And so there were