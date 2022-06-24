World News Quick Take

CUBA

Protesters sentenced

Courts issued prison terms — some up to 18 years — for another 74 people involved in protests last year against the government, officials said on Wednesday. Judicial authorities in Havana, Santiago and Matanzas announced sentences for 74 defendants accused of sedition, public disorder and other crimes related to the protests. Two defendants were acquitted. Of those who were sentenced, 56 got between 10 and 18 years behind bars, while the other 18 — including 12 teenagers — had their sentences commuted to “correctional labor.” Those convicted “attacked the constitutional order and stability of our socialist state,” the prosecutors’ office said. Mass protests broke out across Cuba on July 11 and 12 last year, with demonstrators demanding freedom amid economic strife, shortages of food and medicine, and growing anger at the government.

BRAZIL

Judge faces investigation

The country’s judicial watchdog agency on Tuesday said that it is investigating a judge who stopped an 11-year-old rape victim from getting an abortion — a procedure that advocates insist is allowed in the South American nation for rape cases at any stage of a pregnancy. Santa Catarina State Judge Joana Ribeiro Zimmer was filmed at a hearing on May 9 asking the child whether she understood how pregnancies happen, referring to her rapist as “the father of the baby,” asking her to “hold on a little more” and even suggesting a name should be picked. The girl said that she did not want to give birth. The case, reported by The Intercept Brasil Web site last week, prompted associations of magistrates and human rights groups to request that the National Council of Justice remove Zimmer from her post.

CHILE

First lady title changed

The new government is doing away with the office of the first lady in an effort to transform a role that the president and his partner have characterized as archaic. The first lady is to be known as the “sociocultural coordinator of the republic’s presidency,” the government said in a news release on Wednesday. The administration of President Gabriel Boric got to that title after having to backtrack on an effort to give the role a makeover by declaring the office once known as “the first lady’s Cabinet” would be changed to “Irina Karamanos’ Cabinet,” using the name of the president’s partner. The move, which became public on Tuesday, drew accusations from many members of the opposition that the government was trying to personalize an institutional role in the government. Camila Vallejo, a spokeswoman for the state, said that the change amounted to an “administrative error” and the reference to “Irina Karamanos’ Cabinet” was removed from the executive’s Web site on Wednesday.

UNITED STATES

Lightning kills woman

A woman and two dogs were killed on Wednesday by a lightning strike as thunderstorms pounded southern California, authorities said. The fatal lightning strike was reported at 8:50am near the San Gabriel River in Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jonathan Branham said. “It was a female Hispanic adult who had been struck by lightning and did not survive her injuries,” he said. “She was walking two dogs and the dogs were also deceased.” The woman was later identified as Antonia Mendoza Chavez, 52.

TURKEY

Wildfire spreading

Firefighters yesterday battled a wildfire in the country’s southwest from land and air, as hopes that the blazes were contained fizzled after they spread again due to high temperatures and windy conditions. Scenes of burning woodland near the Aegean coastal resort of Marmaris sparked fears of a repeat of last year’s fires that devastated tens of thousands of hectares across the region. The cause of the fire, which began at about 8pm on Tuesday is not clear. Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Vahit Kirisci said that about 150 people from 51 houses were evacuated as a precaution.

UNITED KINGDOM

Polio virus found in sewage

Health officials on Wednesday warned parents to ensure their children have been vaccinated against polio after the virus that causes the disease was found in London sewage samples in the past few months. The Health Security Agency said it believes the virus was “vaccine-derived,” meaning it came from someone who received the live polio vaccine abroad. That person would then have passed the virus to closely linked individuals in London, who shed the virus into their feces. Authorities said that the risk to the public is “extremely low.”

JAPAN

City data lost after night out

A city has been left with more than a headache after yesterday admitting that a contractor lost a USB containing personal data on all 460,000 residents during a night out. The western city of Amagasaki said that a private contractor, whose name has not been disclosed, was carrying the memory stick while out for drinks after work on Tuesday evening, when the person, who was working on a COVID-19 pandemic relief program, lost a bag containing the USB. “We deeply regret that we have profoundly harmed the public’s trust in the administration of the city,” an Amagasaki official told a news conference. The encrypted information was put on the USB to transfer it to a call center in Osaka. It included the names, genders, addresses, birthdays and other personal information of all the city’s residents, as well as tax data and bank account information on some locals, the city said.

INDIA

BJP picks tribal candidate

A woman representing the nation’s tribal community is likely to be the country’s next president after the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) picked Draupadi Murmu as its candidate. The presidency is a ceremonial post and the election of Murmu, 64, is a formality with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP in a strong position to galvanize support for her among lawmakers representing parliament and state legislatures. The BJP chose Murmu at the party’s parliamentary board meeting on Tuesday chaired by Modi. Party president J.P. Nadda told reporters that they felt the next president should be a female tribal candidate. The vote is to be held on July 18.

AUSTRIA

Vienna tops livable city list

Vienna has made a comeback as the world’s most livable city, an annual report published yesterday in The Economist showed. The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, was not included this year after Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24, while Russian cities Moscow and St Petersburg fell in the rankings over “censorship” and the effects of Western sanctions. Vienna snatched the top spot from Auckland, which dropped to 34th place due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the report said. Europe boasted six out of the top 10 cities.