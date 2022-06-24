Strikes cripple rail network in Britain; RMT warns of more

Reuters, LONDON





Strikes yesterday crippled Britain’s rail network as union bosses, train operating firms and the government faced off over demands that workers’ pay increases keep pace with surging inflation.

A spike in the cost of food and fuel is pushing many household budgets to the brink and is driving trade unions to demand higher pay increases for their members. The government has urged wage restraint to avoid an inflationary spiral.

Unions formed picket lines around rail stations for the second day this week, and warned of more industrial action unless a deal can be reached to improve pay and avoid redundancies.

Festivalgoers watch the sunset on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, England, on Wednesday. Many revelers arrived early to avoid travel disruptions caused by a railworkers’ strike. Photo: EPA-EFE

“We’ll continue to talk to the companies about everything that’s been put on the table, and we’ll review that and see if and when there needs to be a new phase of industrial action,” Mick Lynch, secretary-general of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), told the BBC.

“But if we don’t get a settlement, it’s extremely likely that there will be,” he said.

Although talks are ongoing, a third day of strikes is planned for tomorrow. Other industries are also moving toward industrial action in what unions say could be a “summer of discontent.”

The government has called the strikes counterproductive, and damaging for those on low incomes who depend on public transportation and are unable to work from home.

Ministers were yesterday to set out changes to a law that would make it easier for businesses to use temporary staff, in a moved designed to minimize the effects of strikes.

“The situation we are in is not sustainable,” British Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng said on Wednesday.

“Repealing these 1970s-era restrictions will give businesses freedom to access fully skilled staff at speed, all while allowing people to get on with their lives,” he said.