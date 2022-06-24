With its white sand, changing cubicles and clear water, the beach at Sloviansk in eastern Ukraine looks tempting. There is just one problem: the nearby bangs of rockets and missiles.
The lakeside resort is close to one of the most active fronts in the war with Russia, to the north of Sloviansk, where Ukrainian troops firing from woods and villages are seeking to halt Moscow’s advance.
That does not dissuade some beachgoers.
Photo: AFP
“We just came here to walk around and take some snaps,” Kostyantyn, 40, said, while strolling around wearing wraparound sunglasses and shorts.
“We wanted [to swim], but it’s too cold,” he added, as the sunbaked region had a rare cloudy day.
“A beach is a beach,” he said, taking pictures of his friend Denys at an outdoor gym.
The nearby arms fire sounds like US howitzers, supplied to Ukrainian troops.
The Russian front line is only about 10km away, and the Ukrainian armed forces on Wednesday said that Moscow’s troops were carrying out systematic firing in order to resume an offensive on Sloviansk.
The lake resort was once famous for its salty waters, believed to help relieve joint problems.
A sanatorium built on the spot is no longer open.
“It’s pretty. People come to swim. We also come to see the swans,” said Daniil, 39, who cycled along the beach with a group of friends on the way to buy food in Sloviansk.
Daniil said he is a metal worker at the Sloviansk power station in the nearby town of Mykolaivka, which has halted work due to the war.
Orange plastic letters on a beach hut read: “Be happy this summer,” but the beach loungers have been locked inside.
Ice cream stalls and a massage cabin are also closed.
“We used to come a lot before the war”, Kostyantyn said. “This is just the second time this year.”
He said he has been helping out locally by feeding dogs abandoned by their owners, who have left for safer western Ukraine.
“I’m not scared because I’m a volunteer and have been under shelling,” he said, as loud booms can be heard in the background.
Kostyantyn said that he was caught up in a Russian shelling attack on an evacuation bus in the Kharkiv region in February.
“With what’s happening now, you realize that life is not so threatening. People’s fear is more of a threat, since what they fear comes true,” he said.
As the war draws on, those who opted not to evacuate from the area have become “very pushy and hardened,” he said. “I think it’s more like a form of nerve stress.”
“There are those who are waiting for Russians to come,” his friend Denys said.
“People think it will be better, that they’ll get a Russian pension,” he added.
There are also some who already receive benefits from the Moscow-backed separatist regions, Kostyantyn said.
In 2014, Sloviansk was taken over by Russia-backed separatists, but Ukraine won it back after a lengthy siege.
Now the sleepy green town has no water or gas, and an unstable electricity supply due to war damage and difficulties of repairs, its mayor said this week.
Stacks of concrete beams on the road from the beach resort into the city creates a lengthy obstacle course for vehicles and trenches have been built along it.
China’s online shopping stars enjoy huge influence, but can fall foul of the authorities and vanish from the retail multiverse. Hua Shao (華少) stands knee-deep in water at the edge of the sea, behind a table piled high with large crabs. The famous TV host is sweaty, sunburnt and laughing with a cohost, a red-and-blue fishing boat bobbing behind them. “The sea-ears taste so good, it must have been collected from a sea area where the water is very clear,” he tells more than 100,000 people watching online. It is the eve of “618,” one of China’s biggest retail festivals, which are increasingly
China’s COVID-19 outbreak is shifting to its south coast, with a flareup in Shenzhen triggering mass testing and a lockdown of some neighborhoods, while Macau — an hour’s drive away — is racing to stop its first outbreak in eight months. The new cases come as China’s two most important cities, Beijing and Shanghai, look to be subduing the virus after months of strict curbs and repeated testing. Shanghai yesterday reported nine local cases, while Beijing reported five. Nationwide, China yesterday reported 34 new COVID-19 infections. Yet new clusters continue to emerge, prompting action from local officials. Borders are increasingly under pressure, with
FEELING THREATENED: The first military commission under Kim Jong-un’s leadership to last longer than a day is a sign of a growing escalatory doctrine, an analyst said North Korea discussed assigning additional duties to its frontline army units at a key military meeting, state media said yesterday, suggesting that the country might deploy battlefield nuclear weapons targeting South Korea along the rivals’ tense border. The discussion comes as South Korean officials said North Korea has finished preparations for its first nuclear test in five years, as part of possible efforts to build a warhead to be mounted on short-range weapons capable of hitting targets in South Korea. During an ongoing meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party on Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and
With its zero-tolerance cannabis laws, deep social stigma against the drug and moves to tighten rules on consumption, Japan is no stoner’s paradise. However, watching Ai Takahashi and her friends twerking, body-rolling and lighting up to the weed anthem Young, Wild & Free at a tiny, packed club in Tokyo might suggest otherwise. What they are smoking is not illegal marijuana, but a joint containing cannabidiol (CBD) — a nonintoxicating component of cannabis that has become trendy worldwide and is fast catching on in Japan. “When I was a child, I was taught at school and everywhere else that marijuana is an absolute