Ousted Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi was on Wednesday moved from house arrest to solitary confinement in a prison compound in the military-built capital Naypyidaw, a junta spokesman said yesterday.
Since her ouster in a coup last year, Aung San Suu Kyi had been under house arrest at an undisclosed location in Naypyidaw, accompanied by several domestic staff and her dog, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
The 77-year-old Nobel laureate left those premises only to attend hearings for her numerous trials in a junta court that could see her handed a prison sentence of more than 150 years.
Photo: AFP
She was transferred from house arrest to “solitary confinement in prison,” Burmese Deputy Minister of Information Major General Zaw Min Tun said in a statement.
Her trial hearings are to take place inside a newly built courtroom within the prison compound, he added.
A source with knowledge of the case said that Aung San Suu Kyi’s domestic staff and her dog had not accompanied her when she was moved on Wednesday, and that security around the prison compound was “tighter than before.”
“Aung San Suu Kyi is in good health as far as we know,” the source added, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Since seizing power, Myanmar’s military government has detained thousands of pro-democracy protesters, with many facing secret trials that rights groups have decried as politically motivated.
Aung San Suu Kyi’s lawyers have been banned from speaking to the media, with journalists barred from her trial and the junta rebuffing requests by foreign diplomats to meet her.
“For the sake of the country and people, she [Aung San Suu Kyi] has sacrificed everything, but the wicked people are ungrateful and cruel,” one social media user posted on Facebook following yesterday’s announcement.
“What we are seeing is the Myanmar junta moving towards a much more punitive phase, towards Aung San Suu Kyi,” said Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director for Human Rights Watch. “They are obviously trying to intimidate her and her supporters.”
Under a previous junta regime, Aung San Suu Kyi spent long spells under house arrest in her family mansion in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city.
In 2009, she spent around three months in Yangon’s Insein Prison, while she went on trial after being accused of harboring an American man who swam across a lake to visit her while she was under house arrest.
Under the current regime, she has already been convicted of corruption, incitement against the military, breaching COVID-19 rules and contravening a telecommunications law, with a court sentencing her to 11 years so far.
She on Sunday turned 77 and brought a birthday cake to court to eat with her lawyers ahead of a hearing on Monday, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
China’s online shopping stars enjoy huge influence, but can fall foul of the authorities and vanish from the retail multiverse. Hua Shao (華少) stands knee-deep in water at the edge of the sea, behind a table piled high with large crabs. The famous TV host is sweaty, sunburnt and laughing with a cohost, a red-and-blue fishing boat bobbing behind them. “The sea-ears taste so good, it must have been collected from a sea area where the water is very clear,” he tells more than 100,000 people watching online. It is the eve of “618,” one of China’s biggest retail festivals, which are increasingly
China’s COVID-19 outbreak is shifting to its south coast, with a flareup in Shenzhen triggering mass testing and a lockdown of some neighborhoods, while Macau — an hour’s drive away — is racing to stop its first outbreak in eight months. The new cases come as China’s two most important cities, Beijing and Shanghai, look to be subduing the virus after months of strict curbs and repeated testing. Shanghai yesterday reported nine local cases, while Beijing reported five. Nationwide, China yesterday reported 34 new COVID-19 infections. Yet new clusters continue to emerge, prompting action from local officials. Borders are increasingly under pressure, with
FEELING THREATENED: The first military commission under Kim Jong-un’s leadership to last longer than a day is a sign of a growing escalatory doctrine, an analyst said North Korea discussed assigning additional duties to its frontline army units at a key military meeting, state media said yesterday, suggesting that the country might deploy battlefield nuclear weapons targeting South Korea along the rivals’ tense border. The discussion comes as South Korean officials said North Korea has finished preparations for its first nuclear test in five years, as part of possible efforts to build a warhead to be mounted on short-range weapons capable of hitting targets in South Korea. During an ongoing meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party on Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and
With its zero-tolerance cannabis laws, deep social stigma against the drug and moves to tighten rules on consumption, Japan is no stoner’s paradise. However, watching Ai Takahashi and her friends twerking, body-rolling and lighting up to the weed anthem Young, Wild & Free at a tiny, packed club in Tokyo might suggest otherwise. What they are smoking is not illegal marijuana, but a joint containing cannabidiol (CBD) — a nonintoxicating component of cannabis that has become trendy worldwide and is fast catching on in Japan. “When I was a child, I was taught at school and everywhere else that marijuana is an absolute